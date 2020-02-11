advertisement

A Queensland golf resort that was once favored by media giant Kerry Packer has been designated as a coronavirus quarantine facility.

More than 1,000 people have isolated themselves at home in Queensland, according to the state health minister, Jeanette Young.

Self-isolation is a precaution to curb the virus, which is required by people who have recently been to China or have been in direct contact with a confirmed coronavirus case.

It has been confirmed that five people in Queensland are infected with the virus.

The Ramada Resort Kooralbyn Valley in the Gold Coast hinterland states on social media that the Packer Lodge has been reserved by the state government as a temporary isolation and quarantine facility.

A spokesman for Queensland Health says the government is reviewing every measure to ensure that those who need to isolate are able to do so.

This includes preparing places for those who cannot isolate themselves in their own homes.

It is believed that there is currently no one in the 30-room lodge, which is about 300 meters from the main building and where the late packer lived while playing polo and golf in the resort.

It is not known whether other facilities in Queensland are scheduled for similar quarantine measures.

The hotel said its decision was made after it lost business because Chinese tourists were banned from entering Australia due to the corona virus. It was also hit by the drought and a wildfire last year.

The resort would soon be up for sale or looking for a strategic partner.

If used as an isolation facility, boarding and alighting from the lodge would be strictly controlled and legally enforceable, similar to the quarantine facility near Darwin.

“The risk to residents is zero unless people enter or enter the quarantine zone without prior authorization,” the hotel says.

The police or army would provide security, and Queensland Health staff would check isolation every day, it said.

