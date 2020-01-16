advertisement

High hopes for property prices over the next 12 months have made up for cautious confidence in the Queensland property sector given the turmoil in the industry before the state elections.

The latest ANZ / Property Council poll shows that sentiment in the sunshine real estate sector is the second lowest in the country, and Queenslanders also have the lowest expectations for economic growth.

The Property Council says the industry is concerned about Queensland’s economic conditions given the upcoming local and state elections.

“The industry is clearly looking for local and state governments to promote and emphasize economic activity,” said Chris Mountford, Executive Director of the Property Council in Queensland.

“Because the real estate industry directly accounts for 11.4 percent of our state’s economic activity and pays 49 percent of state and local taxes in Queensland, real estate support policies should be at the top of the list in these elections.”

Queensland also received the worst rating for its performance in planning and managing growth.

Regardless, the March 2020 poll shows that expectations for the rise in property values ​​in Queensland are the highest in five years. The state scores 45 out of 50 points on the expected 12-month capital gains index.

ANZ senior economist Felicity Emmett said signs of a recovery in the property market have been emerging for some time and the mood in May turned convincingly.

Ms. Emmett said auction rates had improved and real estate finance was starting to pick up.

New figures show that the value of new real estate financing commitments rose 2.5 percent in Queensland in November and 0.4 percent nationally.

“The continuing improvement in credit availability suggests that the outlook for construction activity, and not just prices, should improve in the coming months – first through stabilization and then through an increase in building permits,” said Emmett.

“Prices benefit from a combination of pent-up demand and low inventory. However, we expect the current strong monthly price increases to weaken in 2020 as supply increases and credit policies remain relatively limited.”

Respondents said that the most important issues for state and territorial governments are property taxes and duties, followed by housing and affordability, the development of transportation hubs, and the reform of planning and regulation.

“Strong property prices support trust and activity, but without a real estate offer, it can result in price increases that get out of control and pressure on property affordability,” said Ken Morrison, chief executive of the Property Council of Australia.

“After a continued decline in new approvals and housing starts, we need to be vigilant to ensure that housing supply keeps pace with demand, including population growth, when the housing market restarts.

“Governments need to be at the forefront of keeping residential property supply lines open, and supporting affordability by better planning and deploying infrastructure.”

