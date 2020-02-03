advertisement

MIAMI – Kansas City defensive lineman Patrick Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Super Bowl Player Sunday after leading the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco Francisco 49ers in the NFL Championship Game.

The 24-year-old ran into a hurdle and passed for two more as the Chiefs racked up a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, becoming the youngest player to win both the NFL and Super Bowl MVP.

“You have to leave it all on the line when you’re in the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said at a post-game media conference. “Just to be here is surreal, finding a way to win in the end.”

advertisement

Mahomes scored the first touchdown of the game with a one-yard attack and threw for 104 yards by the end of the first half.

However, the game was not always navigable.

Mahomes threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter, the first of which led to a rushing attack by the Niners to extend their lead going into the fourth.

“They have an amazing defense. One of the best defenses I have come up against in my career so far,” Mahomes said. “We would not execute at a high level.”

Mahomes said that even when things were going wrong, his teammates were backing him to dance again.

“Obviously the third quarter didn’t go the way I wanted it to,” Mahomes told reporters. “But the guys believed in me (and) gave me confidence and kept fighting.”

One-year stellar capital gains from Mahomes, who entered Miami with a completion percentage of more than 65% for the regular season. (Reporting by Amy Tennery; Additional reporting by Frank Pingue and Gene Cherry / Editing by Frank Pingue and Peter Rutherford)

advertisement