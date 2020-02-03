advertisement

MIAMI – If Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes still had any doubters entering the Super Bowl, he silenced them on Sunday.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player after leading Kansas City to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers, running into a hurdle and passing for two more to collect the Chiefs from a 10-point deficit in the quarter. fourth.

His performance saw him become the youngest player to win both the NFL awards and the Super Bowl MVP.

“You have to leave it all on the line when you’re in the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said at a post-game media conference. “Just to be here is surreal, finding a way to win in the end.”

Mahomes scored the first touchdown of the game with a one-yard attack and threw for 104 yards by the end of the first half.

However, the game was not always navigable.

Mahomes threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter, the first of which led to a rushing attack by the Niners to extend their lead going into the fourth.

“They have an amazing defense. One of the best defenses I have come up against in my career so far,” Mahomes said. “We would not execute at a high level.”

Mahomes said even when things were going wrong, his teammates were backing him.

“Obviously the third quarter didn’t go the way I wanted it to,” Mahomes told reporters. “But the guys believed in me (and) gave me confidence and kept fighting.”

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill said the 24-year-old defensive tackle from the city deserved credit for boosting morale even when they went to 10.

“We were down 20-10 and he was telling us to believe in the fourth quarter,” Hill said. “He got the guys together and you saw what happened, man. We pulled him over.”

One-year stellar capital gains from Mahomes, who rolled to Miami with a completion percentage of more than 65% for the regular season, along the way dizzy fans and even his teammates.

“It’s magical Mahomes, it’s Mahomes Showtime,” tight end Travis Kelce told reporters. “He’s going to be himself, no matter what the scenario is, and you know what? I love him.

“He wanted this team back in the game.”

But despite all the praise and thanks, Mahomes remained modest.

“There are some guys that could be the face of the NFL,” he added. “With the NFL and how good a game it is, playing at quarterback, guys can come in year in and year out and go out there and play some great football.

“I just try to be the best Patrick Mahomes I can be.” (Reporting by Amy Tennery; Additional reporting by Frank Pingue and Gene Cherry / Editing by Peter Rutherford)

