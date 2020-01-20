advertisement

Former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King announced he will transfer to the University of Miami in a Twitter post Monday.

King, who accounted for 50 total touchdowns with the Cougars in 2018, played in just four games this past season before selecting redashirt and maintaining his final year of eligibility. He entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 13th.

Miami was mentioned as a destination for King, who also reportedly attracted interest from LSU, Arkansas, Maryland, Ole Miss and Oregon.

The 5-foot-11 King, from Manvel, Texas, was highly coveted for his dual threat ability. He is one of six strikes in FBS history to make up 50 touchdowns in a single season. He threw for 36 TDs and raced for 14 more in 2018 when he missed his last 2 games with a right knee injury.

King passed for 663 passing yards and six TDs and ran for six more TDs in his shortened 2019 season.

Miami spent 6-7 last season under first-year coach Manny Diaz. After the season, the Hurricanes hired Rhett Lashlee from SMU and called him the new offensive coordinator.

The Hurricanes are expected to lead a dispute, widespread breach under Lashlee.

