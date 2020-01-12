advertisement

Xavi is in talks with his former club Barcelona to take over his current team as a coach.

The Spanish media had previously reported that Barcelona had asked former captain Xavi to take over Ernesto Valverde, who was under pressure.

“I won’t deny that. There are negotiations over Xavi and everyone is talking about it … but I can say that Xavi has been with Al-Sadd so far, ”said Muhammad Ghulam Al-Balushi, sports director of Al-Sadd, the Qatar-based BeIN broadcaster.

“The final decision rests with the management of Al-Sadd, the manager and management of Barcelona,” he added before Al-Sadd’s 4-1 semi-final victory over Al-Rayyan in Qatar.

Xavi declined to confirm speculation at the post-game media briefing, but said he met Barcelona’s soccer director Eric Abdidal during his recent trip to Qatar.

“I’m focusing on Al-Sadd. Yes, Abidal is my friend, I’ve met him many times,” he said.

“You were here to talk to me and we discussed a lot of things. And they were here to check how Ousmane Dembele is doing.

“I can’t tell you enough just that I met Abidal and he is my friend.” But he added, “I can’t hide the fact that my dream is to train Barcelona, ​​I’ve said it many times.”

French international and Barcelona striker Dembele was in Qatar because of a thigh injury.

The 39-year-old world champion Xavi graduated from the academy in Barcelona and played 855 senior games for the Camp Nou team.

He joined Al-Sadd in 2015 as a player before being appointed coach in July last year.

Valverde’s position is reportedly in danger after Thursday’s semi-final loss to Spain’s Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

“I respect Barcelona, ​​I respect Valverde and I respect my club and do my work here,” added Xavi.

“When I started as a coach, I felt ready to coach Al-Sadd, coach Barcelona, ​​coach other teams – but I don’t know the time, I have a contract here, another season.” Lets see what happens.”

