The body of the senior Iranian military commander, who was killed in a US drone attack in Iraq last week, arrived for burial on Tuesday in his hometown of Kerman in southeastern Iran, the official news agency IRNA said.

State television broadcast live images of thousands of people in the city streets, many of whom were dressed in black, to mourn Qassem Suleimani.

Suleimani was widely regarded as the second most powerful figure after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (80), Iran’s supreme leader. He wept with grief along with hundreds of thousands of mourners who were on the streets of Tehran on Monday for the funeral of Soleimani.

Ayatollah Khamenei led prayers at the funeral in the Iranian capital and paused when his voice broke with excitement. Suleimani (62) was a national hero, even for many who do not consider themselves supporters of the Iranian clergy.

He was killed when he left Baghdad Airport last Friday.

The mourners packed the streets and sang: “Death to America” ​​- a demonstration of national unity after anti-government protests in November in which many demonstrators were killed.

The crowd, which according to state media has lived in the millions, was reminiscent of the masses gathered in 1989 for the funeral of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The murder of Suleimani has raised fears of a major regional conflict worldwide and has called on the US Congress to pass laws to stop President Donald Trump from waging war on Iran.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon insisted that the United States have no plans to withdraw from Iraq, despite a draft US military command in Iraq indicating the impending withdrawal.

Reuters first reported on Brigadier General William H. Seely III’s letter, which said the U.S. forces in the country were being realigned after Sunday morning’s Iraqi parliamentary vote to displace foreign forces in the country.

“In recognition of the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq and at the request of the Iraqi Parliament and Prime Minister, the United States will” reposition forces in the coming days and weeks to prepare for further movement, “the letter said to the Department of Defense.

“No decision was made to leave Iraq. Time,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in Washington shortly after the contents of the letter were announced on Monday. – Reuters

