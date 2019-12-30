advertisement

Forget the on-board drinks cart – the ultimate glass of wine is in the bar on board in front of the plane.

Here the passengers can escape the tight space and talk to fellow travelers.

The only downside, of course, is that they are only available to first-class and business-class travelers and don’t apply to every flight or airline.

If you make it to the kilometer-high bar club, you will find extensive drinks menus.

Seasonal cocktail menus are available on some aircraft, while others can order anything from a martini to a chilled bottle of champagne.

With afternoon tea, TVs, and private seating, here are some of the best bars to have a drink while you’re in the air.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

Virgin Atlantic’s Boeing 777 has an on-board bar for upper class passengers.

The futuristic looking island with UV light and the cocktail menu change seasonally.

However, the seating area is less spacious than that of the other airlines, with only a handful of bar stools and otherwise standing space for drinkers.

media_cameraVirgin Atlantic serves seasonal drinks at the A380 bar.

Earlier this year, Virgin’s Airbus A350 added a shared seating, afternoon tea and drinks bar called The Loft.

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA

Virgin Australia added a bar to its Boeing 777 in 2016.

The drinks on offer – spirits and whiskeys – outperformed many of its competitors.

The bars in media_cameraVirgin Australia have stools and comfortable seating areas

Instead of just bar stools, there are additional seats around the edge to relax.

In addition to snacks, passengers can also have their breakfast there.

Emirates

The on-board bar on Emirates A380 flights was introduced in 2017.

The lounges can accommodate up to 26 passengers, who can enjoy canapes and cocktails on the 55-inch LCD TV.

media_cameraEmirates passengers can order champagne at the bar

First class passengers can even order their own bottle of champagne on ice.

The airline recently announced plans to improve the bar again, though little has been said about it.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS

Etihad offers its business travelers and first-class passengers a more relaxed lounge called The Lobby.

Inside there are round seats that can accommodate up to six people, as well as a large television.

With media_cameraEtihad Airways, travelers can have their own drinks

Treat yourself to drinks from the well-stocked trolley with high-quality spirits and champagne bottles.

You can also order snacks at the bar from cabin crew if you get hungry.

KOREAN AIR

Korean Air’s A380 aircraft have an on-board lounge called the Celestial Bar.

With plenty of seating for business class passengers, you can order aviation-related cocktails sponsored by Absolut Vodka.

media_cameraTry an Aviation Vodka Cocktail at Korean Air Bar

If you don’t like vodka, you have to ask about other drinks that are made elsewhere – but you can pass the time with snacks such as nuts and dried meat from the bar and browse a magazine or watch TV.

It’s also a great place to chat with other passengers thanks to the open seating.

QANTAS

Qantas’ new A380 bar was once a private area for cabin crew. It was on the second level behind the cockpit.

First Class and Business Class passengers can use the new and improved First Class and Business Lounge area, which feels like a seat in a New York bar.

media_cameraQantas presented its speak-easy bar on board earlier this year

Dark and moody, the multi-million dollar renovation has transformed the room with seating groups for around 10 passengers, elegant wooden surfaces and common areas.

In addition to seating on the stands and a large flat-screen TV, the extremely important self-service minibar awaits you.

QATAR AIRWAYS

Qatar is a Muslim country with strict drinking laws, but the country’s national airline still has one of the best airplane bars in the world.

Business and first-class ticket holders have access to the bar, which is surrounded by long sofas that can accommodate up to 10 people at a time.

media_cameraQatar has one of the best airplane bars in the world

You can order a selection of premium spirits and glasses of Krug champagne.

You can also enjoy snacks at the bar and have dishes from the business class menu brought to the sofas.

