Qantas has announced that it will discontinue all flights to and from mainland China from February 9.

The move came when Queensland’s prime minister said all flights to and from China should be suspended as the death toll from the corona virus continues to increase.

A fourth coronavirus case was confirmed in Victoria today, increasing the total number of people in Australia to 10.

In a statement to news.com.au, Qantas said that flights to mainland China would cease on February 9.

Qantas will suspend its two direct connections to mainland China from February 9 to March 29, 2020 from Sydney to Beijing and from Sydney to Shanghai.

“This follows the entry restrictions of countries like Singapore and the United States, which affect the movement of the crew operating in Qantas’ international network,” the statement said.

“These entry restrictions pose significant logistical challenges for the Rostering crew to operate services in mainland China, so these flights must be temporarily suspended.”

Qanta’s flights to Hong Kong, which operate daily from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, will continue.

Despite belonging to China, Hong Kong is an autonomous province with a physical border with the mainland and its own government.

British Airways also suspended flights, but unlike Qantas, did so almost immediately after the announcement.

Tenth case confirmed in Australia

On Saturday afternoon, the Victorian health authorities confirmed a fourth case of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 10 nationwide.

A woman in her twenties who lives in Melbourne is recovering from a respiratory illness at home.

She fell ill two days after returning from the Chinese Ground Zero city of Wuhan last Saturday. On her flight back to Victoria, she was not contagious.

Thirteen people in Victoria are waiting for test results, 149 people are given the green light.

In Australia, nine people tested positive for the virus.

New South Wales Health announced on Saturday that there are four confirmed cases and twelve cases investigated in the state. Of the four confirmed cases in the state, three were released – a 53-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman. A 43-year-old man stays in the hospital.

No new patients were confirmed overnight and 86 people who underwent tests for the virus were cleared.

In Queensland the courier post Eight boarders from a prestigious school in Brisbane have been reportedly suspended for two weeks after returning from Hong Kong or mainland China.

Karen Spiller, director of John Paul College, said the move was a precaution and none of the boys had shown symptoms of the virus.

BAN CHINA FLIGHTS CALL

On Saturday, Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk asked the federal government to stop arrival flights from China to stop the virus from spreading.

ABC’s David Speers said the prime minister said she doesn’t often agree with Donald Trump on the matter.

Yesterday, the Transport Workers Union (TWU), which represents aviation and airport workers, urged the federal government to ban flights from China because of concerns about the spread of the virus.

“Suspending flights originating in China appears to be a drastic measure, but the inaction could be even more drastic,” said TWU National Secretary Michael Caine.

“Air travel is the most efficient way of spreading the virus and has been an integral part of the spread of the virus in at least 18 other countries around the world.

“Until more information is known about this form of coronavirus, the precautionary principle must apply.”

However, the Australian chief medical officer said a ban on flight while China’s borders remained open would not prevent people from China from traveling to Australia.

“Unless you complete the exit from the country and ban flights or direct flights, this doesn’t prevent people from coming from China,” said Professor Brendan Murphy.

“They could come from any number of other ports, and at least we know who is from China, and we can take and implement very intense border controls on these flights.”

GOVERNMENT SAYS NO

On Friday, the broadcaster Alan Jones asked Secretary of State Marise Payne to explain why the government had stopped flights from China in a fiery air exchange.

The moderator of 2 GB Radio and Sky News asked Ms. Payne why up to 49,000 people a week can still travel from China to Australia, including nine flights to Sydney on Friday alone.

Ms. Payne said the government was working “step by step with the authorities,” who said it was still safe to get planes from China.

“You have repeatedly told us that stopping all flights from China is not currently recommended, and in fact no other country has stopped all flights from China,” said Payne.

“We check it every day and we will continue to do so.”

But Jones said he felt the “public mood” was against the government.

“Ultimately, I don’t think anyone believes that China is telling the truth to international communities,” he said.

“When every region in mainland China has confirmed cases, we people from all these regions fly here.”

He added: “You can’t take a nail file (to Australia) with you, but you can take a virus.”

Ms. Payne said the government was working quickly to establish biosecurity screening at Australian airports.

Virgin Australia, which does not fly to mainland China but offers daily flights between Sydney, Melbourne and Hong Kong, told AAP that it followed the recommendations of the Australian medical authorities and the WHO on precautionary measures to minimize the risk of viruses.

British Airways has suspended all flights to mainland China, as well as American Airlines, United Airlines, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and Swiss, who also did so.

A Qantas jet is reportedly on its way to Wuhan City to evacuate the Australians.

The plane will first fly to Hong Kong’s autonomous Chinese territory before flying to the mainland.

Up to 600 people are to be evacuated from the city.

This happened after Scott Morrison announced the government’s plan to take evacuees from Wuhan to Christmas Island, where they would be detained for 14 days.

