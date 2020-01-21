advertisement

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin presented a package of constitutional changes to Parliament on Monday that are widely viewed as an attempt to secure power long after his current term ends in 2024.

Putin first presented the proposed changes in his speech on the state of the country on Wednesday, arguing that they should strengthen the role of parliament and strengthen democracy. Kremlin critics have argued that they should allow his rule for life.

advertisement

The Kremlin-controlled lower house, the State Duma, received a draft law on constitutional proposals from the Kremlin and quickly planned the first of three required readings for Thursday.

Putin, 67, has been in power for more than 20 years, longer than any other Russian or Soviet leader since Josef Stalin, who led from 1924 until his death in 1953. According to the applicable law, Putin has to step down as president when his current term ends.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow on January 20, 2020. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP)

Putin proposed that the constitution must prescribe the authority of the State Council, an advisory body made up of regional governors and top federal officials. The Kremlin’s draft constitution presented to Parliament empowers the Council “to determine the main directions of domestic and foreign policy”, its specific authority, which has yet to be laid down in a separate law.

According to observers, the proposed changes could allow Putin to stay in charge by changing to the position of chairman of the council.

While proposing to give parliament greater say in the appointment of cabinet ministers, Putin stressed that the president should retain the power to fire the prime minister and cabinet ministers and remain responsible for the Russian military and law enforcement agencies. This makes it unlikely that Putin could choose to move to the prime minister’s seat, as some speculated.

The Kremlin law also changes the constitution to restrict a president to two terms in total, as opposed to the current version, which includes a limitation to two consecutive terms.

Putin served as President for two terms from 2000 to 2008, and then moved to the Prime Minister position to meet the term limit. However, he remained in office, while his colleague Dmitry Medvedev served as placeholder president from 2008 to 2012. Medvedev resignedly resigned to give Putin the opportunity to take back the top post and take over the prime ministerial position after he changed the constitution to extend the president’s term from four to six years.

Immediately after Putin proposed amendments to the constitution, he dismissed Medvedev, who was employed for eight years, and appointed finance chief Mikhail Mishustin as his successor last week. The Russian president has yet to appoint the new cabinet.

Some commentators speculated that the proposed change to the term limit was a sign that Putin might consider another exchange with Medvedev, and wanted to legally limit his protege to only one term.

Putin’s amendments include a proposal to give the Constitution a clear priority over international law – an amendment that is seen as an expression of the Kremlin’s anger at the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights, which blamed Russia for human rights violations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) chairs a Security Council meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow (Russia) on January 20, 2020. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP)

Another proposed change states that top officials are not allowed to have foreign citizenship or residence permits.

Duma spokesman Vyacheslav Wolodin hailed the proposed constitutional changes as “historic” after Putin described them as “more power for the people”.

In parallel with the legislature, a working group set up by Putin will examine the proposed changes before they are put to the vote.

Putin said the constitutional changes had to be approved by the entire nation, but it wasn’t immediately clear how such a vote would be organized.

Russia’s leading opposition politician Alexei Navalny and other opponents of the Kremlin have condemned Putin’s actions as an attempt to extend his reign after his term in office. However, it did not trigger an immediate major protest. The vagueness of the proposed changes helped to suppress the public response, and the dismissal of Medvedev and his cabinet also distracted attention from the proposed changes.

Opposition activist Ilya Yashin called for a massive protest against the “usurpation” of power in Moscow on February 29.

By Vladimir Isachenkov

advertisement