advertisement

MOSCOW (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday tabled in parliament a package of constitutional amendments widely regarded as an attempt to secure his grip on power long after his current term ended in 2024.

Putin first presented the proposed changes to his state of the nation speech on Wednesday, arguing that they seek to strengthen the role of parliament and strengthen democracy. Critics of the Kremlin argued that they were intended to allow his reign for life.

The Kremlin-controlled lower house, the State Duma, received draft legislation on the Kremlin’s constitutional proposals and quickly scheduled the first of three readings required for Thursday.

advertisement

Putin, 67, has been in power for over 20 years, longer than any other Russian or Soviet leader since Josef Stalin, who ruled from 1924 until his death in 1953. Under current law, Putin must step down as President when his current term ends.

Putin proposed that the constitution specify the authority of the State Council, an advisory body made up of regional governors and senior federal officials. The draft constitutional law of the Kremlin submitted to Parliament empowers the Council to “determine the main directions of domestic and foreign policy”, its specific power remaining to be set out in a separate law.

Observers say the proposed changes could keep Putin in charge by becoming the head of the council.

While proposing to give more weight to Parliament on the appointment of ministers, Putin stressed that the president should retain the power to dismiss the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers and remain in charge of the military and law enforcement Russian. It is therefore unlikely that Putin could opt for a transfer to the Prime Minister’s seat, as some have speculated.

The Kremlin bill also amends the constitution to limit a president to two terms, unlike the current version which contains a limit of two consecutive terms.

Putin served two presidential terms in 2000-2008, then rose to the post of Prime Minister to respect the term, but remained effectively in charge while his partner Dmitry Medvedev was president of the placeholder in 2008-2012 . Medvedev obediently resigned afterward to allow Putin to return to the top and become Prime Minister after amending the constitution to extend the president’s term from four to six years.

Immediately after proposing the constitutional changes, Putin fired last week Medvedev, who had the job for eight years, and appointed chief tax officer Mikhail Mishustin to succeed him. The Russian president has not yet appointed the new cabinet.

Some commentators have speculated that the proposed adjustment of the term limit as a sign that Putin could consider another exchange with Medvedev and wanted to legally limit his protégé to one term.

Putin’s amendments include a proposal to give the constitution a clear priority over international law – a change seen to reflect the Kremlin’s irritation at the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights that held the Russia responsible for human rights violations.

Another suggested amendment says that senior officials are not allowed to hold foreign nationality or residence permits.

Duma President Vyacheslav Volodin hailed the proposed constitutional amendments as “historic,” as Putin described, as offering “more power to the people.”

In addition to the legislators, a working group created by Putin will also examine the proposed changes before they are put to the vote.

Putin said that the constitutional changes had to be approved by the whole country, but it was not immediately clear how such a vote would be organized.

Russian opposition political leader Alexei Navalny and other enemies of the Kremlin denounced Putin’s decision to extend his reign after the end of his term, but that did not immediately spark any major protests. The vagueness of the proposed changes helped soften public response, and the dismissal of Medvedev and his cabinet also diverted attention from the suggested changes.

Opposition activist Ilya Yashin called for a massive demonstration in Moscow on February 29 to protest against the “usurpation” of power.

advertisement