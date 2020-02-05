advertisement

February 5th

What we are seeing in Canada

A hardcover plane carrying Canadians from the center of a virus outbreak in China is scheduled to depart Thursday.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the flight will wait in Vietnam for final permission from the Chinese authorities to land in Wuhan.

Off the coast of Japan, a cruise ship carrying 251 Canadians among others has been quarantined following a confirmed outbreak of the new coronavirus.

A statement from Princess Cruises says 10 people have tested positive for the virus, but none are Canadian.

Health officials in British Columbia believe a woman in her 50s in the Vancouver area contracted the new coronavirus and if confirmed will be Canada’s fifth case.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally with 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases on the continent, and one in Hong Kong.

Also this

The expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline overcame another legal hurdle Tuesday when the Federal Court of Appeal struck down a challenge filed by several British First Nations, Columbia.

The court ruled in a 3-0 ruling that the cabinet’s decision last June to approve the project a second time was reasonable under the law.

“For the following reasons, we conclude that there is no basis to interfere with the second (cabinet) authorization of the project,” the 95-page ruling reads.

In deciding this, the judges rejected four challenges by First Nations in British Columbia, who argued that the government had already made up its mind to approve the project again before undertaking another indigenous consultation process in 2018 and 2019.

The judges said “this was nothing but a rubber stamping exercise.”

The court found that the government made a genuine effort, heard and considered the concerns raised by the First Nations, and sometimes agreed to accept those concerns, “all very much in line with the concepts of reconciliation and the Crown’s honor.”

What we are seeing in the US

President Donald Trump declared his political style of burnt land an unprecedented success in a wild partisan, made-for-TV union speech that made it clear he expects to return to the White House next year. future in the strength of the US economy and its trade agreements with Canada, Mexico and China.

Trump, addressing a joint congressional session in the House where Democrats voted to abolish him less than two months ago, became only the second president in American history – Bill Clinton to be the first – to give a standing of the union while on trial in the Senate.

Repentant, he apparently refused to shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s offered hand over the dais before singing praises for what he billed as “the great American return,” pointing to strong job growth, a low flying scholarship and low unemployment as evidence of his leadership. And when done, Pelosi dropped the talk in full view of television cameras.

“America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise and America’s future is in sight. Years of economic decay are over,” Trump declared, taking full credit for the country’s “booming economy” while including what he billed as seven million new jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in half a century – a “blue collar boom” he is relying on to help his re-election chances in November.

Half the lawmakers in the room stood up to applaud his every sentence, much to the chagrin, “Four more years” at first. Democrats, on the other hand, were stoned for most of it. Some went out; others stayed away completely.

Trump took credit for replacing the “unfair trade deal NAFTA” with the USMCA, blaming him for the loss of one in four manufacturing jobs over the 26-year life of that deal and denouncing his predecessors for ignoring the damage that was being made.

“Unfair trade is probably the single biggest reason I decided to run for president,” he said.

What we are seeing in the rest of the world

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a nationwide vote on the constitutional changes he proposed would not be used to extend his current mandate, but remained sharp about his future political plans.

Kremlin critics have seen Putin’s changes as part of his efforts to stay on top as his current presidential term expires in 2024. However, the proposed changes do not make it clear exactly how he could do so.

Asked during a meeting with students and teachers if the vote could be used to directly extend his term, Putin said it was not as he wished.

“I have not proposed extending my authority,” Putin said. “The election of the head of state must be held on a competitive basis.”

Observers have speculated that once Putin’s term expires he can use the changes to continue calling the shootings as the head of state council or prime minister. The former position, however, is still to be determined and the latter is up to the presidency, making it unlikely that Putin would want it himself.

It remains unclear why the Russian leader is rushing through constitutional changes four years before his term ends.

Putin, a 67-year-old former KGB officer who has ruled Russia for more than 20 years – the longest since Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Putin prefers to keep his plans secret until the last moment.

ICYMI (In case you missed it)

TORONTO – A WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica was forced to return after the airline says a passenger made a “groundless claim about the coronavirus”.

The airline says in a statement that 243 passengers on Flight 2702 were heading to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Monday when the flight was interrupted by an “unruly guest”.

She says the plane returned to Toronto, where law enforcement and paramedics were waiting.

WestJet says that “out of an abundance of caution”, the flight crew followed all infectious disease protocols on board.

The airline says flights 2702 and 2703 were canceled as a result of the incident, but two additional flights were scheduled this morning to be compensated – one leaving Toronto and one returning from Montego Bay.

Strange and wild

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – A male baboon carrying and grooming a lion cub is an unusual sight, however it happened over the weekend in Kruger National Park, South Africa.

The grandfather took the cub up in a tree and preceded it as if it were his own, says safari operator Kurt Schultz, who had never seen such behavior in 20 years.

“The grandfather was killing the lion cub as if it were a grandfather,” says Schultz. “The male grandfather cares a lot, but the care given to this lion cub was the same care given by a female father to one of her young. … “

A body of baboons had gathered in an area of ​​granite hills and stones, where lions and leopards are known to hide their cubs as they went hunting, he says.

As the rest of the baboon’s troops settled down, the male “moved from branch to branch, killing and keeping cubs for a long period of time,” Schultz says.

Schultz and others on safaris in the park looked at the rare sight and took pictures.

Know your news

Willie O’Ree spoke in Ottawa this week about racism in sports. The 84-year-old O’Ree became the first black player in NHL history when he tried for which team in 1958?

On this day in 1987

Defense Minister Perrin Beatty announced that Canada will begin allowing women almost any job in the military, including combat roles, on probation.

–

Entertainment news

TORONTO – You can’t stop Jann Arden’s extraordinary strength.

Whether it’s entering the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards next month, or a cross-country tour kicking off in May, Calgary’s canteen will be everywhere in the coming months.

And that won’t even count for the upcoming second season of her hit CTV series “Jann” or a book she’s planning to release in the fall.

The singer says one of the lessons she has learned from the music industry in Canada is that you cannot “rely on old victories”, so she is filling her plan with future goals.

Arden will begin a 19-day Canadian tour that begins in St. John on May 7, before concluding cities including Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

Know your news response

The Boston Bruins. O’Ree agreed with the Bruins for a game against Montreal on January 18, 1958. He played two NHL games in the 1957-58 season and a further 45 in 1960-61, scoring four goals and adding 10 assists.

