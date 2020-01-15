advertisement

MOSKOW – President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping constitutional changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament and the prime minister, a move that could allow him to extend his rule after leaving the Kremlin.

In power as president or prime minister since 1999, Putin, 67, will step down in 2024 when his fourth presidential term ends.

He has not yet said what he plans to do when his term expires, but under the current constitution, which prohibits anyone from serving more than two consecutive presidential terms, Putin has been barred from running again immediately.

Putin told the country’s political elite in his annual nation-state speech Wednesday that he favored amending the constitution to hand over the State Duma, lower house of parliament, the power to elect Russia’s prime minister and other key positions. .

“Of course these are very serious changes in the political system,” Putin said, adding that he thought parliament and civil society were ready for the changes.

“This will increase the role and importance of the country’s parliament … of parliamentary parties, and the independence and responsibility of the prime minister.”

Putin’s comments are likely to rekindle speculation about his plans once his current presidential term in 2024 expires.

Critics have long accused him of conspiring to stay in some capacity to exercise power over the world’s largest nation after he retires. He remains popular with many Russians who see him as a welcome source of stability, while others complain that he has been in power for too long.

Critics have suggested he is considering various options to remain at the helm, including transferring power to parliament and then assuming an expanded role as prime minister after he retires in 2024.

Another frequently cited option is his running for a State Council, a body Putin said Wednesday that he thought would be given more powers under the constitution.

Although it remains unclear whether Putin will play a major role in Russian political life after 2024, his new proposals point to possible options if he decides to remain at the forefront of Russian politics as many supporters and critics expect.

Under the proposals, the prime minister would present parliament with candidates for the country’s deputy prime ministers and cabinet ministers, which parliament would also confirm.

“The president would have to nominate them (confirmed parliamentary elections) to these jobs,” Putin said. “He would not be allowed to reject candidates confirmed by parliament.”

Dmitry Trenin, head of the Carnegie Center in Moscow, said Putin had begun the process of reassessing state powers before the end of his current 2024 presidency.

According to Trenin, Putin also appeared to be moving to limit the power of one presidential successor after he said Wednesday that he favored limiting the number of presidential terms that anyone could serve two.

Putin himself is currently in his fourth term. (Reporting by Maria Kisyova, Tom Balmforth, Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrey Kuzmin; editing by Mike Collett-White)

