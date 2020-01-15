advertisement

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday unexpectedly re-launched the Russian leadership and proposed changes to the constitution that could keep him in power well beyond the end of his term in 2024.

A few hours after he made the proposals, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned and Putin appointed the little-known head of the Russian tax service to replace him.

Putin kept his long-time ally Medvedev in the Kremlin’s leadership structure by appointing him to be the newly created Vice-President of the President’s Security Council. The tasks and influence of this position are however unclear.

The shock sent shock waves through Russia’s political elites, who were considering Putin’s intentions and speculating about future cabinet appointments.

Putin’s proposed constitutional reforms, which were announced in a nationwide speech, indicated that he was working to create a new government position after his term in office, although the proposed changes do not immediately determine which path he will take to address the Power to stay.

The 67-year-old former KGB agent, who has led Russia for more than 20 years, often keeps his intentions secret until the very last moment.

Alexei Navalny, the most prominent Russian opposition leader, tweeted that Putin’s speech clearly signaled his desire to continue to rule after his term as president.

“The only goal of Putin and his regime is to keep the responsibility for life, to consider the whole country as his personal capital and to use his wealth for himself and his friends,” said Navalny.

Independent analyst Masha Lipman told The Associated Press: “The aim is that the system remains stable and Putin remains in power and remains what he has been for the past 20 years – the country’s most important politician, the last decision maker, who unchallenged leaders with no alternative. “

The Kremlin said that the head of the tax service, Mikhail Mishustin, was appointed to replace Medvedev, who has been prime minister for almost eight years. The approval of the Duma on Thursday is almost certain.

Mishustin has no political experience, suggesting that he will dutifully fulfill the Kremlin’s wishes as head of cabinet.

He is credited with modernizing the Russian tax system. Analyst Gleb Pavlovsky, a former Putin adviser, told the Interfax news agency that Mishustin was “a great bureaucrat in the best sense of the word”.

The move is the third time in the Putin era that major leadership changes are suddenly coming from above. Putin came to power in the first year when he became President after Boris Yeltsin’s sudden resignation on New Year’s Eve 1999.

When his second term ended in 2007, he anointed Medvedev as his successor. Medvedev then said Putin should become prime minister – steps that critics condemned as forced job swapping without electoral input. Medvedev was president in 2008-12, but Putin, as prime minister, appeared to be effectively responsible.

Under Medvedev’s constitution, the presidential term was extended from four to six years, although the leader’s term is limited to two consecutive terms.

In television commentaries, Medvedev said Wednesday that he would have to step down given Putin’s proposed change of government.

Putin proposed to change the constitution again to allow legislators to appoint prime ministers and cabinet members. The President is currently authorized to make these appointments.

“It will strengthen the role of Parliament and its parties, the powers and independence of the Prime Minister and all cabinet members,” said Putin to an audience of top officials and lawmakers.

At the same time, Putin argued that Russia would not remain stable if it were governed by a parliamentary system. The president should retain the right to fire the prime minister and cabinet ministers, appoint senior defense and security officers, and direct the Russian military and law enforcement agencies, he said.

Putin emphasized that the constitutional changes must be voted nationwide.

Putin has been in power longer than any other Russian or Soviet leader since Josef Stalin, who led from 1924 until his death in 1953. According to the applicable law, Putin must step down in 2024 after his term of office has ended.

Observers speculated that Putin might try to stay in control by moving back to the prime minister’s seat after heightened parliamentary and cabinet powers and reduced the president’s authority.

Political scientist Dmitry Oreshkin said Putin’s speech made it clear that he was considering the move to the Prime Minister.

“Putin is pushing the idea of ​​maintaining his authority as a more powerful and influential prime minister as the presidency becomes more decorative,” said Oreshkin.

In his speech, Putin said that the constitution must also specify the authority of the State Council, which consists of regional governors and high-ranking federal officials.

Tatiana Stanovaya of Carnegie Moscow Center said Putin seems to be able to keep trying to pull the strings as president of the council and even take a new position before his term ends.

Other possible options are a merger with neighboring Belarus, which would create a new position for the head of a new unified state – a perspective that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has rejected.

Political scientist Kirill Rogov said Putin intends to remain in command and to redistribute powers between different branches of government.

“Such a model, which resembles the Chinese model, would allow Putin to stay in control indefinitely while promoting rivalry between potential successors,” Rogov said.

In 2017, Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s term limits were lifted, which would keep him in power for a lifetime. Putin appears to prefer more complicated methods of keeping control than removing the term limits.

Although Putin was still in charge during the presidency of Medvedev, he was not entirely satisfied with the actions of his ally. In particular, he criticized Medvedev’s decision to give the green light to the 2011 western air campaign in Libya, which led to the overthrow and murder of long-time dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

Medvedev’s decision to step down and allow Putin to return to the presidency sparked massive protests in Moscow in 2011-2012, which was a major challenge for the Kremlin. Some of Putin’s employees suspected Medvedev’s helpers to encourage the protests.

In his speech, Putin emphasized the need to change the constitution so that it clearly takes precedence over international law.

“The requirements of international law and the treaties and decisions of international bodies can only apply in Russian territory as long as they do not restrict human rights and freedoms and do not contradict the constitution,” he said.

He also said that the constitution needs to be amended to say that top officials are not allowed to have foreign citizenship or residence permits.

In the speech, Putin also promised to promote population growth in Russia through additional subsidies for families with children.

He said Russia would remain open to cooperation with all countries while maintaining a strong defense capability to ward off potential threats.

“For the first time in history, we are not trying to catch up with anyone,” said Putin. “On the contrary, other leading nations have yet to develop the weapons that Russia already has.”

Associated press writers Jim Heintz and Kostya Manenkov in Moscow contributed.

