advertisement

MOSKOW – The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a senior Russian official of Ukrainian descent was now tasked with managing Moscow’s relations with Ukraine, an action likely to be seen by some politicians in Kiev as further evidence of a slight thaw. of links.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that Dmitry Kozak, the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, was now the Kremlin’s top official when he arrived in Ukraine.

Cossack, a lawyer by education, was born in what was once Soviet Ukraine.

advertisement

Vladislav Surkov, seen as a tough person by many in Kiev, had previously overseen Russia’s relations with Ukraine, a role that saw him negotiate and advise Putin on the subject. Peskov said Surkov still worked for the Kremlin, but did not elaborate.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev were avoided after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014, and Moscow-backed separatists launched an uprising in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, that has killed more than 13,000 people. Russia denies any role in the conflict.

Russia and Ukraine are arguing over how to implement a peace deal in the Donbas, but major disagreements remain and full normalization is far from over.

Under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, there have been some moves however with a peace summit held in Paris in December with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany. This was followed by a large-scale prisoner exchange.

Zelenskiy on Tuesday appointed a former lawyer named Andriy Yermak as his chief of staff.

Yermak, who was involved in negotiating prisoner exchanges with Russia, told Ukrainian television channel 24 on Monday that he had met Kozak and thought he was an improvement on Surkov.

“It seems to me that he (Cossack) is more inclined to dialogue. And for the issues I talked to, I can say we had constructive communication, without which nothing would be possible from what we have already seen, “Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency quoted Yermak as saying. Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Maria Tsvetkova in Moscow and by Ilya Zhegulev in Kiev (Editing by Andrew Osborn)

advertisement