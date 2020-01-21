advertisement

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin formed his new cabinet on January 21, which replaced many of its members but kept its foreign, defense and finance ministers in place.

The cabinet reshuffle comes when Putin has launched a major constitutional reform that is widely viewed as an attempt to secure power long after his current term ends in 2024.

Immediately after the proposed changes were announced last week, Putin dismissed eight-year-old Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and appointed tax chief Mikhail Mishustin his successor.

Putin issued a decree on Tuesday outlining the structure of the new cabinet and appointing its members. He appointed his economic adviser Andrei Belousov as the first deputy prime minister and appointed eight deputy prime ministers, including some new names such as Dmitry Chernyshenko, who chaired the Sochi 2014 Organizing Committee.

Foreign Minister Lavrov, Defense Minister Schoigu and Finance Minister Anton Siluanow have kept their jobs. Siluanov, however, was stripped of his additional role as first deputy prime minister, which he had in the old cabinet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and new Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will attend a new cabinet meeting in Moscow (Russia) on January 21, 2020. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, photo of the government pool via AP)

Other leaders in the previous cabinet, including Minister of Energy Alexander Novak, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Minister of the Interior Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Minister of Emergency Yevgeny Zinichev, also remained.

Medvedev’s long-time employee, Alexander Konovalov, lost the job of Minister of Justice, and Konstantin Chuikchenko, the chief of staff in the old cabinet, was replaced.

Others who have lost their jobs are Minister of Economy Maxim Oreshkin, Minister of Sport Pavel Kolobkov, Minister of Health Veronika Skvortsova and Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky.

Kolobkov was replaced by Oleg Matytsin, who was president of the International University Sports Federation, an organization that often works closely with Olympic sports organizations. Its ties could be important as Russia appeals against its name and flag banning doping problems at events like the Olympics.

In addition to the cabinet members, Putin also released Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika and replaced him with Igor Krasnov.

Putin met with members of the new cabinet on Tuesday and described it as “balanced”.

“The most important tasks are to increase the well-being of our population and to strengthen our state and its global position,” he said.

Putin, 67, has been in power for more than 20 years, longer than any other Russian or Soviet leader since Josef Stalin, who led from 1924 until his death in 1953.

According to the current constitution, Putin will step down as president when his current term ends in 2024, and the constitutional changes he proposed last week are generally seen as part of his efforts to remain in control.

Putin’s proposal provides that Parliament has a broader say in the appointment of the cabinet, while maintaining and even strengthening the powers of the presidency.

Putin also suggested that the constitution must prescribe the authority of the State Council, an advisory body made up of regional governors and top federal officials. The Kremlin’s draft constitution presented to parliament empowers the Council “to determine the main directions of domestic and foreign policy”, its specific authority, which has yet to be laid down in a separate law.

It remains unclear what position Putin could take to continue to be in charge, but observers say that the proposed changes could allow him to stay in control by changing to the position of chairman of the State Council.

The House of Commons quickly planned the first of three required readings of the draft constitution for Thursday.

Putin said the constitutional changes had to be approved by the entire nation, but it wasn’t immediately clear how such a vote would be organized.

Russia’s leading opposition politician Alexei Navalny and other opponents of the Kremlin condemned Putin’s actions as an attempt to secure his rule for life, but the proposals did not immediately lead to major protests. The public reaction was dampened by the vagueness of Putin’s constitutional changes, and the dismissal of unpopular Medvedev also helped to distract attention from the proposed changes.

By Vladimir Isachenkov

