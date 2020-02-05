advertisement

A few years ago, the British playwright April De Angelis wandered in a bookshop near Goodge Street, in central London, looking for a work on Artemisia Gentileschi, 17th century Italian painter and follower of Caravaggio. In 1611 Gentileschi was raped by an associate of her father, Agostino Tassi. During an extended rape trial, she was tortured with thumbscrews to determine if she was lying, but Tassi was ultimately convicted. Years later, Gentileschi became known for rendering violent biblical scenes featuring strong heroines – beheadings, more beheadings – and a portrait of herself as Catherine of Alexandria, the female martyr who escaped death by a spiked wheel. Looking for a play on an aging woman, De Angelis was drawn to the story. “It’s about revenge and putting your pain into art,” she said.

Leaving the bookstore, she spotted a table of books with pastel illustrations on their covers. “It’s not a bright, coppery thing,” she recalls. “I just thought, what is it?” It was the quartet of books known as Neapolitan novels, by the contemporary Italian writer Elena Ferrante, about which little is known. (“Elena Ferrante” is a pseudonym; her identity is a carefully kept secret.) Like Gentileschi, Ferrante often deals with female rabies: the series, starting with “My Brilliant Friend” and ending with “The Story of the Lost Child Tells the story of the friendship between two young girls, Lenu and Lila, who grew up in the slums of Naples after the war, in Italy. As they venture out of the neighborhood, their anger – at the injustice of their situation, towards their husbands, often towards each other – burns quickly. “It was the women’s anger that materialized,” De Angelis recently told me. “It’s so fantastic.”

The books, translated into English by Ann Goldstein, are international bestsellers with an acclaimed HBO adaptation, full of grainy realism and Italian cinematic landscapes. Now De Angelis has written a version for the stage of the National Theater, directed by Melly Still, which brings together the four books in two parts which together span almost five hours. “It’s a monumental task,” said Robert O’Dowd, managing director of the Rose Theater in Kingston-Upon-Thames. The play was commissioned for the Rose in 2016, and it debuted there the following year with a cast of twelve. At the National, this number has grown to twenty-four players, which, combined with the production turntables, gives life to the district’s combustible energy. Niamh Cusack and a brilliant Catherine McCormack play Lenu and Lila through the turbulent decades, from childhood to old age. The actors speak with their own accents, coming from all over the United Kingdom and Ireland, which I initially found disturbing, even if that had the effect of widening the history. “The decision was” Let’s not try to imitate – let everyone speak with their own voices and give the public credit that they can take the imaginative leap, “said De Angelis.

In books, Lenu and Lila often imagine dark destinies for their enemies: twisting of the limbs, piercing of the skin. (The neighborhood is full of violence.) But these scenes take place in the minds of the protagonists and represent a challenge for any Ferrante adapter: How to bring a rich interior life into the physical space of a room? “Oh my god, this is the hardest,” said De Angelis. She was seated in the cafe in the Hayward Gallery, an inclined and brutalist building on the south bank of London, not far from the National Theater. De Angelis, who is fifty-nine years old and partly Sicilian, has frizzy auburn hair and wore a thrifty blazer. “The pieces have a different rhythm,” she said.

De Angelis was at the Hayward to see the recent retrospective of the British abstract painter Bridget Riley. She wandered through the gallery looking at the huge works that made you dizzy. De Angelis likes to think of artistic notions in comparison: “I can’t understand anything for himself; it must be related to something else, ”she said. She stopped in front of a black and white polka dot, which seemed to fold in on itself, like an optical illusion on the back of an old cereal box. “Oh, I love it,” she said. “It’s sort of a reinterpretation of a contract, because you’re supposed to be looking at art, but it’s hard to watch.” It reminded him of Ferrante’s work. “It’s hard to read. Do you read it like a biography? Like fiction? Who wrote it? It’s like you can’t get into the subject’s position,” she said. She frowned at the paint, “It would be so bad if you were drunk.”

The adaptation of De Angelis is crossed by surreal breaks in reality, in which the fears and imaginations of Lenu and Lila invade the scene. In the first scene of the play, Lila throws Lenu’s doll in a dark cellar belonging to Don Achille, a thug who reigns over the neighborhood, then Lenu throws Lila’s doll there too, in retaliation. They cannot find the dolls, and, as they approach his door to ask for them, he emerges like a monster, huge and dark, before returning to his normal form. When Lila is betrayed at her wedding reception, her violent fantasy – in which she tears the victim’s eyes from her face – is played on stage. (The wedding guests continue unperturbed, except for Lenu, who helps.) Looking at him was unsettling, as if, having only read Lila’s anger, I could now feel it too.

For De Angelis, the biggest challenge was the reach of the books. “I mean, the scale of it all,” she said, her eyes widening. “What path are you going to take?” Ferrante’s history spans some sixteen hundred pages and several decades of Italian history. There are enough characters for the Rose Theater to include a family tree in the programs. After winning the commission, De Angelis had four months to shoot a script project. She compressed each book into half a play, cutting several secondary characters – Gino, the pharmacist’s son; Ada, Antonio’s sister – not directly related to the complicated dynamics of Lenu and Lila’s friendship. “This is the real dramatic thing,” she said. “When in all the literature do you have two female protagonists like that?” Watching it over the course of a long day, I felt some of my playmates disappear as we rounded up the second part, and sometimes I wished there weren’t quite so many decades to go . But above all, I felt dizzy and cozy, caught in the drama of the neighborhood.

In the gallery, De Angelis settles down in a new set of paintings. “All the characters, it is almost impossible, certainly in a single reading, to make sense of all relationships. It is so excessive in a way,” she said. “With Lila, she is never stable enough. She’s always a chameleon, always changing her identity, then she ends up disappearing into something abstract. “The two characters, like the series itself, resist easy categorization.” I think that’s part of what he is supposed to do: he doesn’t want you to settle in too easily or make you feel too comfortable. “She paused before another job.” Like this pretty painting . You can’t deal with that, “she said.” You have to stay there longer because of its unresolved nature, because of the questions. “

