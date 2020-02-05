advertisement

If you never have to worry about insufficient storage space again, today is definitely your lucky day. Amazon has a number of deals on its two most popular lines of microSD cards, the super-fast Ultra line and the even faster Extreme line. All sizes are for sale, but the two best deals are definitely a low price of $ 109.99 on the SanDisk 512 GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I memory card ($ 90 discount!) And the SanDisk Ultra 128 GB microSDXC UHS-I- card for only $ 18.71! Make sure you click around, because there are other sizes on sale.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I memory card

Read speeds of up to 160 MB / s to save time when transferring high-resolution images and 4K UHD videos (2); Requires compatible devices that can reach such speeds

Write speeds up to 90 MB / s for fast photography; Requires compatible devices that can reach such speeds

4K UHD and Full HD Ready (2) with UHS Speed ​​Class 3 (U3) and video Speed ​​Class 30 (V30) (5)

Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance (8)

Built for and tested in harsh conditions: temperature-resistant, water-resistant, shock-resistant and X-ray-resistant (4)

Download the SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management (available on Google Play) (3)

Lifetime factory warranty (30 year warranty in Germany and regions Lifetime not recognized; see official SanDisk website for more information on warranty in your region)

Order with your Alexa device; Just ask ‘Alexa, order SanDisk microSD’

SanDisk Ultra 128 GB microSDXC UHS-I card

Ideal for Android-based smartphones and tablets

Transfer read speeds up to 100MB / s (based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.)

Nominal A1 for faster app performance (results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.)

UHS speed class U1 and speed class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920 × 1080) video support may vary depending on host device, file characteristics and other factors.)

Shockproof, temperature resistant, waterproof and X-ray resistant (card only)

10 year limited factory warranty

Image source: Serpell-Rand / REX / Shutterstock

