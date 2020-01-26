advertisement

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. – Pennsylvanians can exchange their placed characters for purple paint. It is a new, legal way to warn hunters and other passers-by where your country starts.

“I don’t like posting, but I have to,” said Doug Gay of True Value Hardware of Gay. “If someone sues you, whose fault is it? Is it yours, mine?”

The purple markers are another option for landowners who feel posted signs, that are each a few dollars, are too expensive or do not last long enough.

“It wouldn’t be broken down. If you do this, squirrels, birds, and porcupines, won’t spray anything down,” said Roger Boston of Ace Hardware.

Markers must be at least 8 inches long and 1 inch wide and they must be placed between three and five feet above the ground. There must not be more than 100 feet between purple markings along a property line.

When marking their property, not just an old shade of purple is enough. To give potential offenders an honest and legal warning, commercial people should not use hunting paint or tape.

Governor Tom Wolf signed the law a few months ago and it is now in force.

Boston hopefully said the word will spread before the fall, when they usually get a stream of people looking for supplies to mark their country.

“I think it should be brought to their attention that this is something new that we do and that it is legal,” Boston explains. “Just as legal as a posted sign to only have this paint on the tree because it will be new and people won’t pay too much attention.”

The law does not apply in Philadelphia and Allegheny.

