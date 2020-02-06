advertisement

Senior forward Evan Boudreaux led five scorers in double figures with 18 points, driving Purdue to a 104-68 victory over No. 17 Iowa in West Lafayette, Ind.

A 3-pointer by Tommy Luce in the closing minutes put Purdue through the century in scoring for the 80th time in program history. The Boilermakers finished the game with a season-high 19 3-pointers, shooting 55.9 percent from the 3-point range to post 104 points of the season.

Senior quarterback Jahaad Proctor, junior center Matt Haarms and sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic each added 15 points for Purdue (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten), which won its second straight and improved to 10 -2 at Mackey Arena. Sophomore point guard Eric Hunter Jr. scored 13 points.

Junior center Luke Garza, the Big Ten’s leading scorer at 23 points per game, led Iowa (16-7, 7-5) with 26 points. But the Hawkeyes didn’t provide much support around him, shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and 24 percent (6-for-25) from the 3-point range.

Purdue dealt a knockout blow to Iowa early, scoring a season-high 61 points in the first half to overcome a 61-36 lead. The Boilermakers made 11 3-pointers in the first half, shooting 55 percent (11-for-20) from beyond the arc.

Furthermore, the Boilermakers controlled the boards early, outscoring Iowa 19-13 in the first half and outscoring Iowa 12-7 in second-chance points.

Proctor scored 13 points off the bench in the first half for Purdue while Haarms added 12 points. 2-0 early, Purdue took control of the game with a 17-0 lead, going 17-2 with a steal and being put in by sophomore striker Trevion Williams.

Later in the half, Proctor tied with 3 back-to-back points to set Purdue 36-18, while Haarms followed with a three-point play, extending Purdue’s lead to 39-18.

Boudreaux scored seven straight points to set Purdue at 57-31 and Hunter placed the Boilermakers over the 60-point mark with a short jumper of 15 seconds at the half to give Purdue a 61-34 lead.

