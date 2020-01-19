advertisement

You’ve probably never seen anything like the HolyHigh Bluetooth earphones with 5000 mAh Power Bank, which combines two different popular devices into one gadget. First you get a portable charger of 5000 mAh with which you can charge your iPhone, Android phone, tablets, eReaders or anything else that needs to be charged while traveling. Secondly, there are also real wireless earbuds built in that always stay fully charged and stand out when you want to listen to music. It’s a fantastic device and should be on sale now for $ 38.49 instead of $ 55 with promotion code TYDZD2RD. However, someone made a mistake, and there is an additional $ 5 coupon on the product page – that means if you hurry up before someone realizes the mistake and resolves it, you can grab this great device for just $ 33.49! Of course, even if you miss the extra coupon, $ 38 and change is still a great price for this combo device.

Here is more info from the product page:

【Combination of convenience and functionality】 You not only get Bluetooth earphones, but also a wireless power bank of 5000 mAh. You can charge your earbuds and multiple smartphones at the same time (in wireless or wired charging mode). Take this charging case with you and charge all your headphones and devices!

【Up to 240 hours of play time】 Once fully charged, these wireless earbuds can be used for 5-6 hours. With this 5000mAh charging cassette the total playing time can last up to 240 hours, without having to worry about an almost empty battery of your earphones and mobile phones. Enjoy continuous music and entertainment now!

【Wireless and wired fast charging modes】 Whether your devices have a wireless charging function or not, you can still enjoy the maximum battery of 5000 mAh. Wireless charging mode: place your device (with wireless charging function) on the cover and enjoy the fast wireless charging of 5 W. Wired charging mode: with a Type-C and a USB charging port, it is suitable for all types of mobile phones and charging cables.

【Comfortable and convenient】 The streamlined design without edges offers you a safe and comfortable experience. Thanks to the sensitive touch control system you can enjoy simple and convenient use with just a few taps on the earphones. And traditionally we offer three pairs of earbuds of different sizes in the package to ensure that the earphones fit on your ear canals to prevent pain with prolonged use.

【More like a work of art】 With the designer’s efforts, these Bluetooth headphones come in ivory black color, piano lacquer surface and special wavy line design. The unique appearance and perfect touch ensure that you stand out from the start. It is more a work of art, but more than a work of art.

