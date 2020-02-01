advertisement

Chris English @CourierEnglish

Thursday

January 30, 2020 at 3:45 p.m.

The audience is invited to watch dogs at six soccer games, beginning with the 9:30 a.m. national anthem at Town & Country Pet Care Center, 393 Langhorne Avenue.

If you like dogs and are looking for a fun event before the Super Bowl, the Town & Country Pet Care Center in Lower Southampton provided you with Puppy Bowl II on Saturday.

The free and open to the public event begins at 9:30 a.m. with the national anthem and a series of six soccer games with dogs that take place every half hour.

Jessica Rainville, marketing and sales manager for the center, said that in the past three weeks, attempts have been made to accommodate dogs in groups of sizes, ages, personalities, and play styles.

Two referees and two coaches will be on the field at all times, with the coaches encouraging the dogs to carry the soccer ball to the end zone and score a touchdown, she added.

The Holiday House Pet Resort in Doylestown Township hosts its annual Puppy Bowl on Friday. The event, which divides dogs into four teams – the San Francisco K9ers, the Kansas City Companions, the Green Bay Barkers and the Tennessee Terriers – is open to customers of the center and their dogs.

