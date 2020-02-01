advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Star quality can be difficult to identify. That said, until you meet a young talent whose embodiment of the X factor is so obvious, he practically proceeds from his coffee-colored eye patch to his carved white tail.

Jack, a Chihuahua / Poodle mix, was the clear champion from the start of the “Puppy Bowl” trials. The playful new Animal Planet segment features comedian and animal activist Whitney Cummings, who auditions three puppies to switch to the network’s 16th annual Puppy Bowl, the Sunday Super Bowl for dog lovers (3 EST / 12 PST). This year the show shows 96 puppies from 61 animal shelters in 25 states.

When the “Pup Close” segment was recorded on a sunny September afternoon in the Hollywood Hills, curious white-haired Jack was up against Ivan, a calm, dark gray meatball with a flat face and Daphne, a lively, cow-stained sweetness. (All were adopted by California-based Love Leo Rescue).

Cummings, who has four of her own dogs – she calls her home a “revolving door” for grooming dogs – led the four-legged fur babies through laps with toys, threw toys and navigated hurdles, while making unpredictable and lighthearted jokes with dogs co-stars.

Why should you perform for such a daring audience? Cummings says it’s because “rescue dogs” were my friends who grew up.

“I was really socially awkward and weird, and dogs don’t judge and criticize you and don’t bully you. They are always there unconditionally,” she says, offering photos of her brood. These include a dog she feared in a junkyard and others she had adopted from animal shelters.

“They got me through a lot of things: parents got divorced, turbulence and chaos in the house,” she says. Cummings did her part to help other dogs find their home by designing a “Puppy Bowl” athlete.

With cummings behind him, a boom microphone above him and a videographer crouching in front of him, Jack trudged through a red tunnel on a red carpet with the confidence of Leonardo DiCaprio. Did the camera team want to reset and resume Jacks Galavanting from a new angle? No problem: the good boy had more attitudes in him, the same run in the same way. He gave Animal Planet editors a lot to work on.

When Cummings gave Jack a toy soccer ball, he knew exactly what to do: paw the ball towards his tiny teeth, turn away from Cummings dramatically, and look straight into the camera.

“Another man in my life who is more interested in football than I am,” joked Cummings, but the truth was she was impressed. “He is perfect,” she said.

Daphne was more interested in a nap than in the tunnel. Ivan tried to clear the hurdle to jump over.

So the winner was obvious. Jack has been named a new member of “Team Ruff” (competing against “Team Fluff” at the “Puppy Bowl”) and is fighting for the MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) title and the “Lombarky Trophy”.

Jack pushed it further in front of the camera and licked Cumming’s face as soon as she declared him the winner.

“Does he understand me?” Said Cummings, who tied a “Team Ruff” bandana around his neck. “You had a great day,” she said. As if on cue, Jack stopped licking, leaned against Cumming’s arm, showed his puppy eyes, and then closed them.

“Well, that’s my choice … I think it’s obvious that Jack is the choice,” she said.

