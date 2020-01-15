advertisement

All schools in District 27 School have been canceled for January 15, 2020. (Photograph files)

Mount Puntzi Recruits B.C. Reduced the record to -48 C

School buses canceled, but children’s classes open in Cariboo Chilcotin school district

School buses cancel again in the Cariboo and Chilcotin regions of B.C. – for a third straight day for some children – due to extreme cold.

Although the buses are not operating, schools in District 27 are open and teachers will be there.

The weather station on Mount Puntzi, west of Lake Williams, was the coldest place in the province once again on Wednesday, with a mind-boggling -48 C at 6am.

The day before, Mount Puntzi reached -48.8 C, breaking the previous record of -43.4 C set in 2005.

Extreme weather, with snowfall and extremely cold air, has closed most schools on the south coast, with officials telling travelers to stay home.

Wednesday’s forecast at Lake Williams is for the sun to start, with increasing afternoon clouds followed by periods of light snow. Ice fog drops will disperse near noon with a wind of up to 15 km / h and a high day for -25 C.

The wind chill will be -43 C in the morning and -33 C in the afternoon. Frostbite can occur within minutes.

Environment Canada is calling for about five inches of snow at night and a temperature of -25 C.

