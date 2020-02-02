advertisement

The last time that India’s only ATP 250 event had no top 10 player in the world was at the former Chennai Open in 2003 when the then World No. 15 Guillermo Canas was the top seed. When the Tata Open Maharashtra starts on Monday, there will only be one top 50 player in its ranks, world no. 21 Benoit Paire.

The tournament was hit hard by the planning of the first ATP Cup. The coveted start of the season before the Australian Open, which used to be Pune (and Brisbane and Doha), is now the ATP Cup.

Brisbane was compensated for the loss of his event by being one of the ATP Cup venues. And the amount of Doha money (a financial commitment of $ 1,465,260 versus $ 610,010 for Pune) is such that it even attracts two top 20 players (Stan Wawrinka and Andrey Rublev) in addition to the ATP Cup could.

But Pune had to move his data to a window between the Aussie Open and the hard court swings in Europe and America, and settle for a less spectacular field.

“The players have been in Australia for a month in difficult circumstances and are likely to want to go home,” said Sunder Iyer, Hon. Secretary of the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, the host organization. “The track is now moving to Europe and it is much easier to play there. We were offered a slot later (September), but that would have been difficult. Or we had to compete with Doha, which has a much higher prize money. “

The competition, which is now being held simultaneously with Pune, the ATP 250 in Montepellier, France, has also hurt. Although comparable in financial terms ($ 672,700 to $ 610,010 for Pune), four of the top 20 participants were counted near the ATP 500 in Rotterdam, the next major event on the calendar.

“We called all of the players, but they all said they preferred to go to Europe,” said Prashant Sutar, tournament director at Tata Open. “Especially those who lost in the first or second round in Australia. You will not return to Europe and then return to India. We will address this issue (with ATP) strongly and Asian tennis needs to be revised. “

Sutar, however, rejected the claim that the tournament would become financially unprofitable with less star appeal. “The idea of ​​this tournament is to project Indians and Asians,” he said. “So there was no problem with sponsors. There are five Indians in the (single) main draw. Hopefully we can also get a champion.”

India’s top single player Prajnesh Gunneswaran agreed with this point of view. “It’s a standalone tournament because it doesn’t happen before Australia, but it’s good for the Indians,” he said. “If I and Sumit (Nagal) get in straight away, there will be the possibility for two other Indians. It doesn’t happen regularly. Hopefully we all go up a few laps and get points that can serve as a springboard.”

