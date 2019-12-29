advertisement

Clean power

29 December 2019 Michael Barnard

As part of my ongoing commitment to hydro-pumped pump, I recently introduced the developer of an American pumped hydro storage project, Tracy Livinston, to a leading CEO of a clean economy and social licensing company with whom I occasionally collaborate, Mike Casey from Tigercomm. Casey and his company had conducted an interesting study of clean energy companies and social media patterns about which CleanTechnica published early 2019. They had a deep and rich conversation about the subject, the highlights of which are worth mentioning.

This is part two of a short series about social licenses and pumped hydro. The first article was about the scale, a perspective from the wind industry and a fundamental problem of public lack of knowledge. This document deals with water rights, dam safety and probably disinformation campaigns by the usual suspects.

Water rights and dry sites

An important theme in Casey and Livingston’s discussion, as well as the discussion between Australian floating solar expert Phil Connor and Livingston, was about water in the American southwest. The Colorado River has a long history of ugly battles for water rights. It has been plagued by drought all its life and is usually uninhabitable without both fresh water and cheap electricity for air conditioning. Furthermore, climate change makes these problems worse.

The two dry gully reservoirs that Livingston and his company focus on for its development will be filled with water that is pumped overland from a nearby river and replenished while evaporation removes water from the system. That is cheap compared to the alternatives of evaporation covers such as floating plastic balls or floating solar energy, but social licenses and water are closely linked in the southwestern US because they are located around the Australian Darling River.

Water rights are not a matter of social licensing in Scotland, where the three sites developed by Mark Wilson of Intelligent Land Investments use existing lochs as the bottom reservoir and build new reservoirs above them in the hills. Originally they had hoped to use existing lochs for both the upper and lower reservoirs, but could not find good locations, so they went back to building new reservoirs. Scotland has much more fresh water and much less land than Australia or the United States, so it doesn’t have the history of worry.

Dam safety

But that does not mean that there are no social licensing issues. Wilson and his company developed wind farms and set up a business model in which all limitations were listed and then avoided to make choices to prevent problems. They continued that process with pumped hydro, with around 300 factors that they keep track of for the regions of Scotland, enabling them to find the most convenient locations.

Yet the location of the Loch Ness company was challenged. While a local approval council meeting was taking place, a British dam had broken out and a village had been evacuated.

Wilson had to interrupt his vacation to alleviate the worries, indicating that there was much less water in the upper reservoir, that it could be emptied to safe levels within 2 hours and completely emptied in six hours.

In the United States, the overflow of the Oroville Dam led to the evacuation of 180,000 people and dominated news cycles. The American Dam Safety Organization points out that every state has had a dam failure.

Safety is not really a major concern for hydro-pumped closed loop. If one of the reservoirs is in trouble, the water can easily be pumped into the other. Most dam failures are on rivers and are related to throughput due to much upstream precipitation, but dry trench and turkey’s with closed loop pumped hydro reservoirs are not built in catchment areas for vast regions. This does not mean that it does not have to anticipate security issues from a social licensing perspective.

In Australia another social licensing issue is taking place, a problem where I have now received mail from a furious Australian who claimed it was devastating to the environment. The Snow 2.0 project is not even going to build new reservoirs. Upper and lower reservoirs were built decades ago for hydroelectric purposes, with a vertical distance of 700 meters. The plan is to connect them to tunnels, place the pumps and generate facilities deep underground.

But it is under a New South Wales national park, so despite the fact that there are no new reservoirs and the tunnels and pumps are hundreds of feet underground, many Australians are confused about it. It is hard to imagine that 27 km of tunnels hundreds of meters below ground are a major concern, but never underestimate the ability of people to miss perspective.

More worrying for Snowy 2.0 are balloon flight costs and considerable technical criticism that suggest that it will generate half of the claimed energy. In other words, the economy makes no sense for this location. However, mega-projects of $ 10 billion will take on a life of their own.

Legal delays and financing

Pumped hydro storage sites are major capital projects. The four sites that are being developed by two companies I’ve spoken to have capital costs that range between $ 5 billion, and even with existing reservoirs, Snowy 2.0 will eventually be nearly $ 10 billion AUD.

The costs for obtaining financing and construction projects are considerable. Both the American and Scottish developers that I am working on are lobbying with government organizations to obtain political licenses at sub-national and national level and to create secure financing models that support pumped hydro. Currently projects in the UK for my Scottish contact are included in the regulatory asset base (RAB) category for monopolistic infrastructure, but storage with pumped water is also excluded.

Regulatory processes and funding are both subject to delays if there are motivated anti-project groups that raise opposition and court cases. Strong efforts in the area of ​​social licensing at an early stage can significantly reduce this, especially in local communities.

Professional demonstrators

As Casey says, there are professional and semi-professional demonstrators of anti-renewable energy sources that go from project to project and region to region, where they go against the wind or wherever they go, selling different forms of services to local groups . We have discussed one, a Libertarian-influenced gadfly in Michigan, which has attacked both wind and transmission projects in the Midwest of the United States. Certainly a trio of poorly qualified medical professionals – an Australian ex-doctor, a Canadian retired pharmacist and an American pediatrician – have aroused anti-wind energy fears in every English-speaking country in the world with their stingy and nonsensical attacks on wind energy and health, often funded to travel to other countries or regions, or to talk to local groups via Skype.

These semi-professional demonstrators do not limit themselves to one technology. They ultimately protest what they can and extend their factless concerns to other spaces. Certainly a Portuguese “researcher” has for decades pushed the idea that infrasound causes a fictional disease, a disease that she and her team first tried to attach to the crews and then spread to wind energy. That is all focused on income in the field of health and safety in the workplace that she and her co-conspirator are trying to achieve, as far as I know.

The combination suggests that these progressive irritants will also generate misleading fear, uncertainty and doubt about pumped hydro. They have never shown any attachment to reality or set specific limits on what they want to say and do, so they will undoubtedly cause problems for pumped hydropower just as they do for wind, solar, hydropower and transmission projects. Strangely enough, they never seem to protest against coal, gas or pipeline projects.

Pro-nuclear attacks

There is a hilarious irony around this. The vast majority of the worldwide pumped storage was developed for nuclear and to a lesser extent coal-fired power stations, to bring their relatively fixed capacities and massive synchronous generators in very large chunks on and off the grid. That was certainly the case in California and Ontario, both subnational jurisdictions that specifically built pumping water to balance nuclear.

But that will not prevent much disinformation about pumped hydro from being spread by the usual suspects. The one that comes to mind immediately is Michael Shellenberger. I have invalidated his anti-renewable energy sources, picked pro-nuclear cherries a few times. In one piece I pointed to the many mistakes in his perspective on Germany. In another, I pointed out why his attacks on the safety of wind energy were so unfair, along with his rhetoric about fear of nuclear. In another, I provide a longer-term perspective as to why it was reasonably possible to conclude in 2008 that nuclear was part of the solution, but that the past decade had proved that rather grim.

This does not stop Shellenberger, because he appears to be immune to empirical evidence and criticism. In one of his widely distributed – right and among nuclear fans – articles and TedX talks this year, he says even more nonsensical things. Despite the worldwide pumped hydro- and lithium-ion successes, he claims that there are no foreseeable solutions for network storage. He claims that the lack of storage is one of the many problems that make nuclear inevitability, unaware of irony, and factual.

So when he picks up the pump, he will probably come up with reasons why this 130-year-old technology that is essential for nuclear installations cannot possibly be used with renewable energy sources. He will spread more disinformation about anti-renewable energy to support the technology he committed to when it was feasible to think it had a future. It is unclear why he refuses to change because reality provides more and more data, but he has a brand and he drives it.

Fossil fuel disinformation

And of course, the campaigns against fossil fuels and anti-renewable energy will eventually attack hydro-pumped as it becomes more popular. It will reduce their ability to generate income and profits by burning coal and gas for electricity, so it will be attacked. There is no doubt about that. The financing that the fossil fuel industry has and their willingness to fight the bad fight is limitless.

Social license must be built, not adopted

One of the most important aspects of experience in the wind industry is that it is a big mistake to assume that you have a social license because of the virtue and safety of an electrical generation technology. If opposition is allowed to define the conditions of the discussion and reach a consensus on a project, it is a very long battle to fight nonsense.

For expensive projects such as a hydroge pump with pump, it is useful to devote time and effort to a social hydro pump early in the multi-year development process.

About the author

Michael Barnard is Chief Strategist at TFIE Strategy Inc. He works with startups, existing companies, and investors to identify opportunities for significant bottom-line growth and cost reduction in our rapidly transforming world. He is an editor of The Future is Electric, a medium publication. He regularly publishes analyzes of low-carbon technology and policies on sites such as Newsweek, Slate, Forbes, Huffington Post, Quartz, CleanTechnica and RenewEconomy, and his work is regularly included in textbooks. Articles from third parties about his analyzes and interviews have been published on dozens of news sites worldwide and have reached # 1 on Reddit Science. Much of his work comes from Quora.com, where Mike has been a top writer every year since 2012. It is available for consulting assignments, speaking assignments and management positions.









