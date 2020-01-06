advertisement

Pump prices are likely to rise by 5 cents due to President Donald Trump’s targeted assassination of the Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Will gas prices continue to rise? It is not clear.

Drivers will soon see the impact of President Donald Trump’s decision to kill a prominent Iranian general.

Whether pump prices rise a little or strongly depends on how quickly international tensions worsen.

advertisement

Petrol prices in Florida have risen by an average of 7 cents per gallon over the past three days and could rise another 5 cents, the Auto Club Group said on Monday.

The increase of 7 cents took place before the US air attack, in which the Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed. This increase was the result of an increase in the price of crude oil in December.

News of the targeted assassination of Soleimani sent crude oil up nearly $ 2 a barrel on Friday. An increase of this magnitude usually corresponds to a 5 cent increase in the pump, according to AAA.

The US benchmark for crude oil was just over USD 63 a barrel on Monday, the highest since May 2019. The oil price is about half the price of a gallon of gas.

“What is happening in the Middle East can have a direct impact on Americans’ daily lives by influencing what they pay for at the pump,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “When war threatens, crude oil prices rise because of concerns about how the conflict could hamper supply and demand.”

Oil analyst Tom Kloza of energy company OPIS agreed that pump prices in Florida are expected to rise 5 cents per gallon in the coming days.

“Then I have a hunch that things will calm down,” said Kloza on Monday. “I don’t think we care about $ 3.”

The national average price for pumps on Sunday was $ 2.585, while the average in Florida was $ 2.526, according to AAA.

Kloza expects only modest increases, partly due to the timing of the attack. In the United States, January is always a slow month for gas consumption.

There is also the reality that Iran will not be able to export oil through sanctions. The complication of the calculation is Iraq’s response to the US attack. The drone attack on Soleimani took place in Baghdad, and some Iraqi politicians viewed the attack as an attack on Iraqi sovereignty.

While there is no Iranian oil supply that could be disrupted by war, Iraq is an important producer.

Trump is watching oil prices closely and notes that a price increase could undermine his support for this year’s presidential election, Kloza said.

At the same time, Kloza added: “This president has proven to be unpredictable.”

Trump’s response was usually uneven. Trump’s tone was measured with an official statement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach. He said the targeted killing should prevent Soleimani’s planned attacks on American diplomats and soldiers.

“We took measures last night to end a war,” Trump said on Friday. “We did nothing to start a war.”

At the weekend, however, Trump went on Twitter to threaten attacks on Iranian cultural sites.

“The US has just spent $ 2 trillion on military equipment,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “We are the largest and by far the BEST in the world! If Iran attacks an American base or any American, we will send them some of these brand new, beautiful pieces of equipment … without hesitation! “

! function () {“use strict”; window.addEventListener (“message”, function (a) {if (void 0! == a.data (“datawrapper-height”)) for (var e in a.data (“datawrapper-height”))) {var t = document.getElementById (“datawrapper-chart -” + e) ​​|| document.querySelector (“iframe (src * = ‘” + e + “‘)”); t && (t. style.height = a. data (“datawrapper-height”) (e) + “px”)}})} ();

Iran has vowed vengeance, but military experts say the nation is not powerful enough to wage a direct war against the United States

“It is far too early to see what impact this conflict will have on fuel prices overall,” said AAA’s Jenkins.

jostrowski@pbpost.com

@ bio561

advertisement