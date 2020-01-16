advertisement

After Puma and Kang Daniel announced a deal earlier this month, they are officially out with a new product.

The German sportswear giant and the K-Pop star worked together on the RS-X-Cube, a sneaker for men and women that will appear on the Korean market on January 17. The shoes are part of Puma’s company RS (Running System). they have a white upper with blue and pink accents and a trendy silhouette with a retro feel.

서울 서울 과 부산 진행 진행 KD 큐브 큐브 룸

강 강 다니엘 의 특별한 순간 담은 컨텐츠 를 체험 체험 해.

잊지 잊지 못할 다양한 혜택 이 여러분 을 기다.

KD 큐브 큐브 자세히 자세히 -> https://t.co/zWYYhETxQ6

– 푸마 푸마 PUMA Korea (@pumakorea) January 16, 2020

To celebrate their first shoe collaboration, Puma and Daniel have announced KD Cube Room, a special event where fans can watch unpublished videos, receive new merchandise and even have a virtual video call with Daniel. The KD Cube Room will take place in two South Korean cities, January 17-29 in Seoul and February 1-14 in Busan.

While best known for his singing, rapping and dancing talents, Kang has also completed a number of fashion deals over the years. He worked as a model for Givenchy Beauty, served as the face of Calvin Klein Jeans and worked with Rimowa on the design of the luggage. However, this is his first company in the sneaker sector.

Although this is Puma’s first collaboration with Daniel, the company has a lot of experience working with K-Pop stars. The sportswear giant previously worked with BTS for five years and published campaigns and products in collaboration with the group. The septet was announced as Fila World Ambassador in October. The first Fila x BTS campaign is launched this month.

