advertisement

Cheteshwar Pujara recognizes the growing popularity of the T20 cricket and hopes that the traditional test format in which it thrives with its craft approach will continue.

“Times are changing and cricket with white balls has become popular. But test cricket is always something special and it will always be something special. Let’s hope it stays that way for as long as possible, ”Pujara was quoted in“ ESPNcricinfo ”.

The ICC has recently considered making test cricket a four-day affair from 2023, but the idea has been vigorously rejected by some of the game’s greats, such as Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

advertisement

READ ALSO |

Cricket Australia, BCCI discusses four-day tests

Pujara said his 50th century first class would boost his confidence before India’s upcoming New Zealand test tour, where he had to “trust” his game.

The two-game series is gaining importance as India will be nearing the final of the current Test World Cup in 2021.

On Saturday, Pujara joined a select group of cricket greats by reaching the milestone in Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy Group B game against Karnataka in Rajkot.

READ ALSO |

Mickey Arthur, Kuldeep Yadav bat for five-day tests

“If you accomplish something like this before such tours, you will feel confident and start trusting your game again.”

“That’s because when you go abroad and play in difficult conditions, you have to trust your game and your preparation.”

With his 50th century first class, Pujara joined nine Indians led by Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

READ ALSO |

Andrew Strauss: The five-day format should not be manipulated

“It’s actually the right time – we’re going to New Zealand soon, so it’s good for preparation. Whenever you score, you are very confident and you get your rhythm back. “

The 31-year-old Pujara, who is responsible for 18 test centuries, is fourth behind the English Alastair Cook (65), the South African Hashim Amla (52) and the Indian cricketer on the list of active players with the most first-class centuries Giant Wasim Jaffer (57).

advertisement