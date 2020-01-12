advertisement

A pug, French bulldog and

Dachshund

coffee arrives in Derby next month.

The one-day event will take place at Revolución De Cuba, The Strand, and is open to dog lovers and owners.

It will include a kiss camera, a love bench and a kissing booth, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Each breed has its own time slot, with “pawsecco and champaws” on tap.

The event, which will take place on February 2, will also offer cocktails, cakes and coffee to humans.

Frenchie lovers and owners are welcome at the café

(Image: Anushka Fernando / Pugcafe.com)

Organizer Anushka Fernando said: “Our latest Dachshund Cafe pop-up was incredibly popular, so we thought it was time to share the joy with the pubs and Derbyshire Frenchies.

“We are back in Revolución de Cuba for another fun event that celebrates the love of dogs. Its Valentine’s month so expect lots of cute love themed accessories and photos. Derby is a city that loves dogs and we just can’t wait to be back! “

The sausage cafe, held in Derby last September, delighted 560 people who traveled throughout the day.

Prices for the last event start from £ 5 for the event and dogs are free – with a free Pupuccino on the house.

The reservation for the event is now open. You can send an email to DerbyBookNow@gmail.com or click here for more information.

