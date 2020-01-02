advertisement

media_play

Puffin scratching himself with the stick said to be first evidence of Seabird Using Tool

A video showing a puffin picking up a stick to scratch its chest could be the first evidence of a seabird’s use of tools, the researchers observe puffins in Iceland. Similar behavior has been observed in captive parrots scratching themselves with sticks. In wild birds, the only known use of physical maintenance tools so far has been the practice of “anting”, in which birds place ants in their plumage to kill insects or bacteria. This emerges from the perspective of researchers at Oxford University and South Iceland Nature Research. The focus was on the use of a stick-to-scratch tool by puffins not only for a new use of a tool for physical maintenance, but also for a new one Evidence of actual use of tools in a “bird order previously thought to be incapable”. The footage here was taken July 2018, by motion-activated cameras near puffins on Grimsey Island, Iceland. The first clip shows the puffin scratching its stick. The other clips show puffins wearing soft material to line their nests, which academics don’t see as a tool. A similar example of tool use has been observed in a puffin scratching his back with a stick on Skomer Island in Wales. The researchers suspect that the two instances spanned a distance of more than 1,700 km, “that occasional tool use can be widespread in this group.” Photo credits: Annette Fayet, Erpur Snær Hansen, Dora Biro on Storyful

advertisement