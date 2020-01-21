advertisement

PUERTO RICO (ABC News) – Government officials in Puerto Rico began distributing much-needed disaster relief that has remained unused for years while residents have suffered from a deadly hurricane and more recently a series of crippled earthquakes.

The abandoned supplies, which included thousands of sealed boxes of water bottles, pallets of groceries, diapers, baby food, and baby beds, were distributed on Monday to shelters in communities where severe earthquakes had hit homes in the past few weeks, and an estimated $ 110 million -Dollar caused damage, according to government officials.

advertisement

The unused aid, which is believed to have been delivered during Hurricane Maria in 2017, was discovered last weekend in an abandoned government-run warehouse in the southwestern city of Ponce and sparked a wave of angry protests.

Some residents even gathered outside the governor’s house in San Juan to ask for the governor’s resignation, asking why the aid hadn’t made it to the needy earlier.

Puerto Rico’s governor, Wanda Vazquez, fired the island’s chief civil protection officer, Carlos Acevedo, and temporarily called on the National Guard to oversee the agency.

“There have been actions by government officials in the past few days that were unacceptable,” Vazquez told reporters on Sunday. “I will not allow this type of behavior in my government.”

She also requested family secretary Glorimar Andujar and housing secretary Fernando Gil to resign after they were unable to provide the information they requested through their agencies’ distribution centers.

(Courtesy of WAPA / ABC News) Disaster relief for Puerto Rico

(AP Photo / Carlos Giusti) A young woman holds a sign saying “Corrupt” in Spanish when she protests in front of the mansion known as La Fortaleza in the old town of San Juan and after Governor Wanda Vazquez resigns The discovery of an old camp prompted trouble on Monday, January 20, 2020, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after an online blogger posted a live video of the camp in the southern coastal town of Ponce, which was filled with water bottles and baby cots and baby was filled with groceries and other basic supplies that had apparently been there since Hurricane Maria struck U.S. territory in September 2017.





They resigned after the press conference ended.

“I feel the outrage that people on the island feel,” she said.

When asked how it was possible that she knew nothing of the existence of the 40,000-square-meter warehouse, Vazquez replied, “This is what the agency manager is supposed to do … to inform the governor.” would not have expired would be spread across the cities most affected by the quake.

Acevedo defended the Civil Protection Agency prior to his release in a statement released on Saturday. He said the warehouse had been inspected by a civil engineer after a recent earthquake, who recommended that it be emptied because of the damage it had suffered.

“It is important to emphasize that no citizen has been deprived of any of the items found at this location,” the statement said. “At the moment there is no shortage of these articles and they are being distributed to the people who need them. Data that can be checked in the accommodations and base camps. “

Acevedo once said there were 600 pallets of water that were distributed to the public when Hurricane Dorian and Hurricane Karen threatened Puerto Rico, but there were about 80 left. The inventory examines this warehouse and possibly others.

advertisement