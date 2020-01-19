advertisement

The governor of Puerto Rico fired the island’s emergency manager after discovering a warehouse with unused relief supplies.

Puerto Rican governor Wanda Vázquez Garced released Carlos Acevedo, director of the Office of Emergency Management in Puerto Rico, hours after the items were found on Saturday, January 18.

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to help people in the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in the camp,” the governor said in a statement.

Items found during the inspection of the building after an earthquake in Puerto Rico last week include water, groceries, diapers, baby food, baby beds, and tarps, according to ABC.

The governor said the unused supplies were probably from the time when Hurricane Maria devastated the island two years ago and caused great damage. With an estimated cost of $ 90 billion, Hurricane Maria is the third highest in existence and, according to the NOAA, the deadliest storm of 2017 with over 2,900 victims.

A woman carries crates of baby wipes, which she removed from a warehouse full of supplies on January 18, 2020 in Ponce, Puerto Rico after a strong earthquake on the island. (Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images)

Garced said in a statement that the Special Investigations Bureau agents would investigate the matter, adding that she expected the investigation to produce results and recommendations within 48 hours.

Acevedo has rejected allegations that the deliveries were handled improperly. According to a statement, the agency has actively distributed the deliveries.

“It is important to emphasize that no citizen has been deprived of any of the items found at this location,” reports ABC.

A group of angry citizens broke into the warehouse in Ponce town and accessed supplies, The Independent reported.

People break into a warehouse where presumably supplies from Hurricane Maria came to the island in Ponce, Puerto Rico on January 18, 2020. (Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images)

The Mayor of Ponce, Mayita Meléndez, wrote on Twitter that the city and its government “had no knowledge of the results of this camp near the Guancha de Ponce”. Meléndez said the camps are not under city administration.

“Our people suffered a lot from how Hurricane Maria was handled,” she wrote. “We cannot allow history to repeat itself.”

A house collapsed after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico on January 7, 2020. (Ricardo Ortiz / Reuters)

“Incompetent or Corrupt”

After the scandal, the governor of Puerto Rico promised decisive steps to eradicate corruption among the Puerto Rico authorities.

“I will continue to act decisively and in the affirmative and will always put the well-being of the people in the foreground. Those who are unable to meet the standards of transparency and care – they will have NO place in government, ”she said in a statement.

President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., reported on Twitter about the apparently abused help: “So Trump was right !!! As usual.”

Trump was right !!!

As usual.

Puerto Rico’s governor Wanda Vázquez Garced releases the emergency doctor after help is found in the warehouse. https://t.co/bek950y4Ct

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 19, 2020

The comment is an obvious reference to statements made by the President claiming abuse of aid by the Puerto Rican authorities and widespread corruption in the country in general.

Trump has described the island as “one of the most corrupt places on earth” and has denounced its leaders as “incompetent or corrupt” in connection with discussions about setting conditions for aid to the region affected by the earthquake.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration imposed dozens of new conditions on the government of Puerto Rico to gain access to $ 8.3 billion in late replenishments for hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. A day later, Trump declared a major disaster on the island and increased aid to Puerto Rico.

Trump’s declaration of a major disaster in Puerto Rico provides federal funds for repairs, temporary housing, and cheap loans “to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the White House said.

The news of apparently abusive relief supplies angered many Puerto Ricans who were already upset about the government’s fooled response to Hurricane Maria. Similar incidents were uncovered months later.

Ponce is one of several cities in the southern region of the island that have been affected by the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed one person and estimated to have caused more than $ 200 million in damage. Since the quake, more than 7,000 people have been living in emergency shelters.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

