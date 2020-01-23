advertisement

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – Hundreds of people joined Thursday in a demonstration organized by the Puerto Rican singer René Pérez of fame on Calle 13 during a demonstration recalling those who overthrew the former governor of the island last year. Anger is growing because of the emergency aid which, until recently, remained unused in a warehouse amid the ongoing earthquakes.

Protesters gathered in the pouring rain at the governor’s mansion as they waved flags and knocked pots, demanding the ouster of Governor Wanda Vázquez.

“This is not the end! It is only the beginning!” Shouted one of the organizers of the demonstration to an enthusiastic crowd, who had walked towards the manor from the Capitol.

advertisement

The latest protest sparked a debate over whether Puerto Ricans should try to oust Vázquez as U.S. territory struggles to recover from a recent 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed a person and damaged hundreds of homes in the southern region of the island. Officials are still waiting for millions of dollars in federal funding for Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that struck in September 2017.

“We have had enough,” said Iris Guardiola, 82, waving a tiny Puerto Rican flag. “People are tired of abuse … of lack of humanity. I am here to help those who cannot be here. “

Former protest leader Rey Charlie, who became famous after leading hundreds of motorcyclists at a demonstration last summer, said he would not participate in the most recent.

“A massive demonstration like the one last year would cause great damage, damage which I think would be irreparable,” he said. “You are slowing the economy, you are blocking supplies for victim assistance in the southern region, you are paralyzing the country … You have to think about the consequences.”

Charlie and other critics of recent protests argue that the most effective strategy is to vote in the next general election in November, during which Vázquez seeks a second term as governor. But first, she will face Pedro Pierluisi, a seasoned politician who acted as the island’s congressman, in the primary for their pro-state party. Pierluisi was sworn in briefly as governor last year before the island’s Supreme Court decided that Vázquez was constitutionally online after former governor Ricardo Rosselló resigned following massive protests.

Vázquez only briefly touched on the recent protests, warning those who want to talk about “negative issues”.

“We cannot allow groups with other interests to divert our attention,” she told reporters on Wednesday. “We are helping the people of the south, not creating controversy.”

Vázquez came under fire on Saturday after an online blogger posted a live feed from a warehouse in the southern coastal town of Ponce filled with water, cots, baby food and other supplies dating back to Hurricane Maria. A group of people broke into the warehouse and began distributing supplies to those affected by the recent 6.4-magnitude earthquake that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to approve a major disaster statement for more a dozen municipalities in the southern region of the island. More than 4,500 people remain in shelters.

Governor Dismissed Director of Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency Shortly After Incident, as well as Secretaries of Housing and Family Department, partly accusing them of not distributing aid .

Puerto Rican singer Pérez said people should not wait for the general election to express their dissatisfaction.

“We will not wait until November because the politicians of this country will not wait until November to fly. They will fly from now on, “he said.

Pérez was joined by Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez and St. Louis Cardinals wide receiver Yadier Molina.

Concerns over alleged corruption and mismanagement have delayed federal funding in Puerto Rico and prompted U.S. officials to impose further restrictions as the island struggles to emerge from a 13-year recession.

Carmen Velázquez, a 71-year-old retiree, said she doubts that the protests will do what they did last year, “but I can’t sit at home. The lies and the cheating continue.”

She dismissed fears that the protest would no longer create uncertainty in Puerto Rico.

“It’s already unstable,” she said.

advertisement