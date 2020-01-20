advertisement

The governor of Puerto Rico released the island’s emergency manager just hours after discovering Hurricane Maria supplies in a warehouse.

On Saturday, January 18, Ponce residents found numerous pallets of water and other crates of emergency supplies destroyed by the Category 5 storm in 2017.

Angry residents could be seen opening the camp’s metal doors and asking the authorities to distribute supplies, with Puerto Rico being hit by the worst earthquake in more than 100 years less than two weeks ago.

A number of earthquakes have struck Puerto Rico since December 28, with tremors and aftershocks having destroyed or severely damaged hundreds of buildings in the past two weeks.

The south of the island was hit hardest by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on January 7th. Dozens of houses collapsed and thousands of people had to leave their homes and have slept outside or in their cars since then.

During the course of Saturday, some residents stood in front of the warehouse hoping to get bottled water, food, and emergency radios.

Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced said that the emergency aid found in the warehouse has reportedly been there for more than two years.

Carlos Acevedo, director of the Puerto Rico Civil Protection Bureau, was released Saturday after the supplies were discovered. Acevedo has rejected allegations of abuse and said the agency has actively distributed deliveries.

According to a statement by the Emergency Management Bureau, released on CNN, residents in the camp were not denied deliveries, including food, diapers, baby food, and baby cots.

The emergency manager also said that approximately 600 pallets of water were distributed when Hurricane Dorian and Hurricane Karen threatened Puerto Rico and when a drought hit the island last year. Almost 80 of these pallets remain in the warehouse because they have expired, he said.

Garced has instructed Secretary of State Elmer Roman to investigate the allegations and to share his findings within 48 hours.

The governor said in a statement (translated into English):

This afternoon I asked Secretary of State Elmer Roman to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of misuse of supplies in a warehouse in Ponce, which was said to have been used since Hurricane Maria passed through.

This investigation must include an inventory of this and all other existing goods. There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring aid to the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in a warehouse.

Yesterday, Garced also fired the heads of Puerto Rico’s housing and family departments, Fernando Gil, and Glorimar Andújar, after the officials were unable to provide information about other collection and distribution centers.

“There were acts by government officials that were completely unacceptable,” she said on Sunday, according to Business Insider.

In the cities of Yauco, Peñuelas, Guánica, Guayanilla and Ponce, more than 8,000 people still live in emergency shelters. Some of them are afraid to return home because they fear that their homes will collapse.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the earthquake.

