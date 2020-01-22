advertisement

The NHL trading deadline is just over a month away.

This means that soon many managers will try to strengthen their clubs in the hope of a longer playoff run.

There are already a lot of names that appear regularly in rumors. Today we’re going to look at three that GMs should prioritize.

RW – Tyler Toffoli – Los Angeles Kings

The 27-year-old quietly puts together an impressive chase with the Los Angeles Kings.

Toffoli only scored 13 goals and 34 points a season ago. He has not yet played his 50th game of the season and has come close to these results after scoring 12 goals and scoring 27 points.

These numbers don’t appear on the page, but they’re solid. However, what is really encouraging is that most of the production is in 5v5 format.

Toffoli has registered 20 of his 27 points in this game status. It may not sound like an impressive number, but it is.

Toffoli is associated with greats such as Blake Wheeler, John Tavares, Filip Forsberg, Tomas Hertl, Dylan Larkin and Sebastian Aho in a 5v5 evaluation. This is pretty good company.

It is also not an empty calorie evaluator. Its on-ice impact is consistently strong. Whether you see Los Angeles’ share of shots, chances, or expected goals, with Toffoli on ice it is – in some cases significantly – higher than without.

Not surprisingly, this shows up on the scoreboard as the 30th NHL team are on par with opponents when Toffoli is on the ice.

Toffoli gets results, and the underlying numbers suggest it’s not a coincidence. Any team looking to improve their top 6 should be represented across Toffoli, especially if the rumored second round price and prospects are right. He’s worth it.

LW – Chris Kreider – New York Rangers

Kreider will be in great demand, which will understandably be the case until the close of trading.

The 6 ‘3’, 220-pound winger can fly absolutely and has a long history of success with above-average hits.

This is Kreider’s 7th season as a full timer in the NHL. The lowest goal pace he has achieved in a schedule of 82 games is 21.

In the prime of his career, it should come as no surprise to us that Kreider’s chances of scoring increased and changed over the past year.

Since the beginning of the 2018/19 season, he has scored 44 goals in 126 games. That’s ~ .35 per game, which is almost 29 per 82 games.

Like Toffoli, Kreider was able to do much of his damage with full force.

Kreider is in 36 against 5 goals from the beginning of the 18th to the 19th century in 36th place before snipers like Evander Kane, Brock Boeser, Jonathan Marchessault, Tyler Seguin and Patrik Laine.

There are not many separate teams in the playoffs when it is best. Refs also tend to throw pipes away. Therefore, it is extremely valuable if you have another quality assessor available who is not afraid of the additional physicality.

LD – Brenden Dillon – San Jose Sharks

Dillon is a big, strong, physical defender with lots of playoff experiences. He is exactly the type of player GM that catches your eye every time you trade.

The difference between Dillon and many of his role models: he is good.

Often the physical “defensive defenseman” teams are someone who spends most of their time chasing the game in their own zone, missing shots / opportunities. Not Dillon.

He’s actually good at slowing down enemy crimes. Very good indeed.

Nine defenders have had at least 500 minutes of ice (5 vs 5) for the sharks in the past 1.5 seasons. Among them, Dillon takes 1st or 2nd place in virtually every major defensive metric.

His numbers are also fantastic on the PK, where he suppresses shots, chances and goals better than any other Blueliner on the sharks.

Dillon is excellent on the defensive in all game states. He is in top shape physically – only 18 defenders have scored more goals / 60 since the beginning of last season – and can intervene from time to time, as proven by successive 22-point campaigns.

If I’m a competing team that wants to strengthen my blueline, Dillon is definitely of interest.

Figures through NaturalStatTrick.com

Follow me on Twitter @ToddCordell

