Nikita Gusev lives up to the hype, while other Devils don’t

Former New Jersey Devils GM Ray Shero was as active as anyone last summer. He took a lot of remarkable steps to support the team in the next step.

Unfortunately, not many of them swung out.

P. K. In three seasons prior to 2019-20, the subban averaged ~ 50 points per 82 games. It should anchor the devil’s defense. He is, I think, but not in the intended way. Subban scores 18 points and has the worst 5-on-5 goal differential on the Devils blueline.

While Jack Hughes showed lightning bolts and I am still firmly convinced that he was the right choice in 1st place, he was in and out of the line-up due to injury and produced at a full pace at 37 points.

Wayne Simmonds signed a one-year deal to give the Devils more momentum and punch after a 2018/19 injury-ridden season and to rehabilitate his career. He scored the worst goal of his NHL career with seven goals.

Not good.

Shero made a move that also turned out to be better than expected at the time: trading with Nikita Gusev.

The 27-year-old Russian winger’s game was a little sketchy, but he’s made great strides since he found a full-time home with Travis Zajac and Blake Coleman.

Gusev leads the Devils in Assists (19) and ranks 3rd in Points (27). Almost all of them played in a 5v5 game, where he was one of the better offensive players in the league in the background. No seriously.

He collected 22 points at 5v5. This places him in 45th place ahead of stars such as Alex Ovechkin, Blake Wheeler, Johnny Gaudreau, Sebastian Aho, John Tavares and Taylor Hall.

Its efficiencies are somehow even better. Gusev is eighth in the NHL with an average of 2.88 points per 60 minutes.

Only Jewgeni Malkin, Artemi Panarin, Brad Marchand, Nathan MacKinnon, Jonathan Huberdeau, Bryan Rust and Jakub Vrana produced in a higher clip.

Gusev’s main center is 34-year-old Travis Zajac, who is on pace with 30 points and still scores with a quota that few have achieved.

Suffice it to say that it is worth the second and third round. It cost the Devils to land him at the Vegas Golden Knights.

Braden Holtby is an enigmatic all-star selection

The four department lists were recently completed for the All-Star weekend in St. Louis.

While one or the other choice might not be made here and there, I think the league – and the fan voters – made a very sensible choice. With one exception, of course. The goalkeeper of Washington Capitals, Braden Holtby.

On the surface it is not difficult to see why it was chosen. He is a big name and the first goalkeeper for number 1 in the league. But that doesn’t mean he deserves the nod.

Put simply, Holtby has not reached a high level this season. Hell, he hasn’t even reached an * average * level. And no, that’s not an exaggeration.

Holtby has an overwhelming 0.899 savings percentage in all situations. League average is .904.

He has a GSAA score (above average saved goals) of -8.59. Only six netminders have done worse in this regard.

Holtby has given Capitals a good start in less than half of its games. His Quality Start% of 47% is significantly below the league average (53%) and his career average (57%).

If we isolate the 5v5 game, where most of each game is spent and the field is level, Holtby’s numbers still paint a pretty ugly picture.

Out of 53 goalkeepers in question (over 700 minutes), Holtby took 46th place in the save rate, 47th place in the high-hazard save rate and 48th place in the GSAA.

It was a complete disappointment no matter what metric you look at. The fact that Ilya Samsonov is among the leaders in almost all of them while playing behind the same defense makes Holtby look worse.

Holtby doesn’t play like one of the league’s better goalkeepers. He doesn’t even play as the best goalkeeper on his own team.

He shouldn’t be an all-star.

Figures through NaturalStatTrick.com and Hockey-Reference.com

