In January there was an abundance of first class artists.

Today, as we do at the beginning of each month, we’re going to take a look at the best of the bunch. The top three indeed.

Let us begin.

3rd star – Alex Pietrangelo

Pietrangelo may not be the front runner in the Norris Trophy, but his level of performance in January should certainly help him.

For a start, he was excellent on the defensive. The blues allowed only 45.62 attempts and 8.78 degrees A chances per 60 minutes with him on the ice at 5 against 5. The goals against the numbers were not as flattering as the bad goal (0.852 percent on ice) had more to do with it than Pietrangelo. He can only limit the chances. He cannot control whether Jordan Binnington and / or Jake Allen stop them.

The offensive effects of Pietrangelo were also very impressive. The Blues scored 17 goals in a 5v5 game. No defender in the NHL was for a larger number.

Individually, he was very productive. Pietrangelo collected 12 points in 11 games, which connected him with Roman Josi and John Carlson for the top position among the defenders.

It was a very impressive month for the St. Louis captain.

2nd star – Elvis Merzlikins

The Columbus Blue Jackets are one of the league’s best stories this season.

Many, including myself, expected to be among the primary providers of the Eastern Conference. And for a good reason. With Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel, they have lost an unmatched amount of talent.

It didn’t matter and Merzlikins is a big reason for that. He had no problem carrying the mail because Joonas Korpisalo had sustained an injury. In fact, Merzlikins did even better than Korpisalo – and it was named an all-star.

Merzlikins appeared in 10 games in January. He scored an absurd percentage of 0.948 (1st) and a SV value of 0.867% compared to highly dangerous shots (4th).

The Blue Jackets are considered a strong defensive team, but don’t let that put you off what Merzlikins did in January. Nobody faced more shots or expected goals, and only four Netminders faced a higher grade A look.

Merzlikins’ workload was difficult, and he still managed to keep up with very few, if any.

1st star – Nikita Kucherov

It took a while for Nikita Kucherov to reach the level we saw a year ago, but he’s definitely here now.

Kucherov terrorized the NHL in every imaginable way last month and put together one of the best games we’ve seen from players all season.

Here are just a few of the ridiculous numbers from Kucherov in January:

Kucherov was on the ice and scored 19 goals in a 5v5 victory in the league.

Kucherov scored +13 goals in this game, good for first place in the NHL.

Kucherov led the NHL with 15 points at 5 against 5.

Kucherov led the NHL with a total of 15 primary points.

Kucherov led the NHL with 19 overall points.

Kucherov finished 6th with 45 goals scored.

The Lightning look exactly like the favorites of the Stanley Cup, which were considered favorites before the year. Kucherov’s dominant run is an important reason for this.

Ranking updated

Points (appearances)

3 = 1st star, 2 = 2nd star, 1 = 3rd star

David Pastrnak – 3 points (1)

Nathan MacKinnon – 3 points (1)

Roman Josi – 3 points (1)

Nikita Kucherov – 3 points (1)

Elvis Merzlikins – 2 points (1)

Connor McDavid – 2 points (1)

Leon Draisaitl – 2 points (1)

Auston Matthews – 2 points (1)

Alex Pietrangelo – 2 points (2)

J.T. Miller – 1 point (1)

Connor Hellebuyck – 1 point (1)

Numbers above NaturalStatTrick.com

