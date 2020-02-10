advertisement

Ilya Kovalchuk found a fountain of youth in Montreal

A few months ago, Ilya Kovalchuk was unemployed and ready to play at all costs to increase his chances of finding a new one. There didn’t seem to be much interest in the 36-year-old, whom many thought was over.

Eventually, an injury-ridden, aggressively starved team from Montreal decided to play Kovalchuk. All it took was a $ 700,000 one-year contract to get his signature, and boy, get your money’s worth.

Only four teams have won more in the 15 games than Montreal (9) since Kovalchuk was in the lineup. It is not a coincidence. It was a big factor.

Kovalchuk have scored six goals, six assists (four assists) and 38 goals in these games. Tomas Tatar is the only Canadian player to score the best Kovalchuk in any of these categories.

He was also not an empty calorie producer. With Kovalchuk in the 5: 5 game, the Canadians have a remarkable 61% of the expected goals under control and surpassed the opponents by 12: 5. His on-ice numbers are very strong to say the least.

If we look at more comprehensive statistics like the score – the factors of production, penalties drawn and penalties, results on ice, etc. – Kovalchuk looks remarkably good.

His average score on the Canadiens is 1.37. This is the tenth-best GS among all NHL strikers ahead of names such as Patrice Bergeron, Steven Stamkos and Jack Eichel.

Obviously, 15 games are a much smaller sample, and he’s unlikely to maintain that level of performance, but this shows how well he played in Montreal.

Thanks in large part to Kovalchuk, the Canadians are back in the playoff race.

As a result, he may no longer be available as a landlord, and if this changes, he will cost real assets – something that would not have been the case when he was free in a good home in December.

Jakub Vrana takes another big step for the capitals

The Washington Capitals are leading the league and appear ready to seriously fight for the Stanley Cup again.

A big reason for their almost unmatched success is an extremely powerful 5v5 attack. The capitals averaged 3.03 goals per 60 against 5 against 5, an achievement they have not achieved since 2009/10 when they scored 3.29 / 60 and won the Presidents Trophy.

Alex Ovechkin obviously plays a big role, but Jakub Vrana deserves just as much credit. Maybe more.

Vrana (20) is only 5 behind Auston Matthews (25) and Ovechkin (22) in the 5v5 game. However, he has four points more than this and that in 100 minutes less. It was more efficient.

This is not a blow for Ovechkin, who was very efficient himself. No one can keep up with Vrana in this regard – at least not yet.

Vrana scores an average of 1.78 goals per 60 minutes in 5-on-5. Of the other 281 strikers with more than 500 ice minutes, zero (0) scored at a higher rate.

Two years ago Vrana scored an average of 0.77 goals / 60 at 5v5. That sum increased by a remarkable .51 last year and another .50 this season.

He quickly became one of the best producers with consistent strength in the game. At just 23, it’s hard to say that the best is yet to come.

The capitals may have come across one of the next big scorers.

Figures through NaturalStatTrick.com and HockeyStatCards.com

