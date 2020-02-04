advertisement

CALIFORNIA (ABC News) – Newly released emergency calls following the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and 8 others highlight the bad weather conditions in which the plane was flying.

The Los Angeles Fire Department made several calls for the January 26 accident in Calabasas, California that was answered by ABC News subsidiary KABC. Even though they were near the plane or where it crashed, some callers said they couldn’t see the plane due to thick fog.

advertisement

“I’m running on the trail, I could hear the plane, I think it was in the clouds, but I couldn’t see it. Then we only heard a bang and a dead sound and then I could see the flames,” said a caller and identified the plane not as a helicopter but as an airplane.

Another caller told the dispatchers that the helicopter had crashed into a mountain and was looking at the burning wreck.

A caller spoke to Tom News from ABC News about poor visibility in fog: “Imagine jumping into a milk-filled pool and opening your eyes.”

“It was over my head. It is thick in clouds. And then I heard a popping and it stopped immediately, ”said another caller to the dispatchers. “If this guy doesn’t have night vision, he was, he’s completely IFR,” in an obvious reference to instrument flight rules that regulate flights based on instrument readings rather than visual references.

Weather conditions are a factor that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating into the incident as a possible cause of the crash.

Island Express, the helicopter company that owned the helicopter involved in the accident, announced last week that it would cancel all flights until further notice.

The NTSB is expected to publish a preliminary report on its investigation this week.

advertisement