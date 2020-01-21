advertisement

A public meeting to address concerns about the A85 to Crieff road is expected to be held early this year.

This comes after hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for increased security measures on the city’s main street.

The public meeting is expected to be hosted by the Perth and Kinross Council, in the presence of Transport Scotland.

Former President of the Crieff Community Council, Craig Finlay met with representatives from Transport Scotland as part of his efforts to increase road safety in the region.

He said: “Pedestrians find the A85 on the main street of Crieff very difficult to cross on sections without controlled passages and the volume of traffic is only increasing.

“It is clear that additional passages are necessary.

“I am delighted that Transport Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council are now addressing the issues and I will share any concerns with the responsible parties when I meet with them later this month.”

Council confirmed that the proposals for the meeting are underway, but do not know when it will take place.

A spokesperson said, “Perth and Kinross Council environmental health officials attended a meeting in late 2019 with Crieff Succeeds and Transport Scotland regarding Crieff’s Air Quality Action Plan (AQAP) .

“Arrangements are currently being made for a proposal for a joint public meeting earlier this year.

“The date and location of the public meeting will be confirmed in due course.

“The meeting will focus on improvement measures related to the AQAP for Crieff and related issues, and we will invite local residents and businesses to give their opinion and comment on any potential proposal for the downtown area, to the continuation of previous consultation activity. “

In a letter to Mr Finlay, Transport Scotland highlighted the need to identify ways to engage with the public and to work together in the most effective way to meet future demands.

The letter stated: “The intention would be to allow the public to propose a range of issues and for the officers present to tell where their organizations are in this regard and to agree on solutions.

“It is expected that goals should be set with short, medium and long term expectations.”

