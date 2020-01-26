advertisement

A message to the public not to be alarmed by search and rescue operations at Bradgate Park has been issued.

On Saturday, Leicestershire police, including tactical support teams and Lowland County Search and Rescue (SAR) teams, conducted an operation in People’s Park.

advertisement

Emergency services activities are expected to continue until Sunday.

But park visitors need not be alarmed, as the activity is not linked to any specific case of missing persons.

Instead, a series of training exercises are underway, according to the Leicestershire Search and Rescue.

Specific details of the maneuvers in progress at Bradgate Park have not been released, but a statement on the Leicestershire SAR website says: “Our primary role is to provide specialized resources to the emergency services of Leicestershire to assist in the search and rescuing the vulnerable and vulnerable. missing persons in the Leicestershire area, we also provide support to neighboring teams in other counties

Read more

What you should know about Bradgate Park

“Our unit is a member of the Association of Lowland Search & Rescue and we work in partnership with the Leicestershire police. We do research in urban and rural areas, in fact wherever our specialized services are required.

“We can search for missing persons and are qualified for the protection of the crime scene and the evacuation of the victims, the search and recovery of important objects and the support during major incidents.”

.

advertisement