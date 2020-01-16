advertisement

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng said partnership will play a key role in helping to scale up and empower the world’s most promising health resource: community health workers (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, GSK and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have joined forces with Last Mile Health and Living Goods to increase access to community primary health care for nearly 1.7 million people in up to six African countries, including Uganda, as part of their shared commitment to accelerate universal health coverage.

The health worker training initiative is a three-year investment, generously matched by the Audacious project, and totals $ 18 million.

“This partnership will play a critical role in helping to scale up and empower the most promising health resources in the world – community health workers – so they can thrive and save lives effectively,” said Dr. Jane Aceng , Ugandan Minister of Health.

“Ensuring that community health workers have the right training, digital technology, medical equipment and supervision is essential to ensure they can help transform health outcomes no matter where people live . “

Harnessing the synergy of intersectoral collaboration is essential for advancing universal health coverage. Living Goods and Last Mile Health have pioneered the community health worker model and are continually exploring new approaches to train and retain community health workers. By teaming up with Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, GSK and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, valuable resources and keen sense can be maximized. All are united by the belief that community health workers play a catalytic role, and all share a commitment to advancing universal health coverage.

Leveraging the unique expertise of each organization will drive technological innovation and deepen impact. In addition to financial contributions, industry partners will bring disease-specific expertise and experience in the discovery and development of new tools, which will complement the community health worker models developed by Last Mile Health and Living Goods, in partnership with the government.

Investing in community health workers produces some of the best health returns.

Community health workers can generate a 10: 1 return on investment, thanks to a healthier population, increased employment and a lower likelihood of health crises. In addition, community health workers can help primary health care systems meet the majority of the health needs of a population, which means that community health workers are one of the most effective and most effective in achieving universal health coverage. This partnership is a response to the growing call to action on a global scale to advance universal health coverage and the Sustainable Development Goal 3.

“Targeted investments in community health workers can accelerate progress in making universal health coverage a reality,” said Dave Ricks, President and CEO of Lilly and president of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations. “Public-private collaboration is essential to help governments reduce barriers to quality care and innovative medicines that save and improve people’s lives.”

“Community health workers are the essential front line for making a lasting impact on the health of communities in resource-poor settings,” said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. “Novartis is committed to strengthening health systems and is proud to be part of this coalition to use digital technologies to reinvent the future of community health care delivery.”

The three-year investment will cover three areas:

Support the training and deployment of 2,500 digital community health workers, reaching nearly 1.7 million people by 2022. Community health workers will be trained and deployed in Liberia, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi and in up to two other countries.

Support Last Mile Health’s community health academy, which is an open source digital learning platform for community health workers and leaders in healthcare systems used around the world. Community health worker training programs initially focus on diarrheal diseases, family planning, malaria and pneumonia, with other modules supposed to deal with noncommunicable diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension.

Provide expertise and staff to Living Goods’ new Kenya Performance Lab to develop mobile technological innovations that will improve the productivity of community health workers, strengthen supply chains and better identify barriers to coverage. The laboratory will leverage the knowledge and strengths of partners in areas such as data science, behavior change, performance management, analysis and technical expertise in health. Innovations would be introduced in Kenya and then extended to other countries as part of the larger initiative.

Together, these elements of the investment aim to expand access to vital primary health care while building stronger and more technologically advanced community health programs for the future.

“Well-trained community health workers play a critical role in providing quality care in low-resource settings,” said Andrin Oswald, co-chair of the CEO of the Executive Council roundtable and director of science partnerships life at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “The Gates Foundation is committed to working with partners from all sectors to achieve universal health coverage, which is necessary to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and reduce the burden of diseases that disproportionately affect pregnant women and young children. We thank the companies involved in this initiative for their efforts to scale up data-driven solutions to train and deploy effective community health workers. “

Each of the six investors will contribute $ 1.5 million in total over the next three years. This funding will be matched by the Audacious project through an existing matching commitment of US $ 50 million to increase the number of community health workers in Africa, resulting in a total investment of US $ 18 million.

This investment will also support the sustainability of community health worker programs. Living Goods and Last Mile Health partner with governments to deploy community health workers with digital means. Not only will this partnership help community health workers reach more patients, but the programs and tools developed through the investment will help improve the performance of community health workers for years to come.

“We are inspired that healthcare companies are taking collective action to strengthen community health systems in the public sector across sub-Saharan Africa to advance universal health coverage,” said Liz Jarman, CEO from Living Goods, and Dr. Raj Panjabi, CEO of Last Santé du mille. “This partnership is much more than a financial commitment; he joins a growing movement of philanthropists, businesses and governments who have pledged to expand community-based health workers with digital means and build stronger primary health care systems across Africa to ultimately save more of lives. “

