UNRA executive director Allen Kagina recently highlighted a point (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – The Ministry of Public Works and Transport has undertaken a study to establish the unit cost of road construction in the country, fearing that the construction of a kilometer of road may have reached 3.1 billion UGX.

In 2000, the construction of a kilometer of road cost 510 million UGX. This figure increased to 1.5 billion UGX in 2007 and 2.9 billion UGX in 2017. It reached 3.1 billion UGX shillings in the 2018/2019 financial year.

Public Works Acting Commissioner of Policy and Planning, Peter Kabanda, is quoted by Uganda Radio Network as saying that the department will use the study to establish the unit cost of building the roads taking into account various factors.

Kabanda says the study involves setting up unit rates, estimating quantity, regional comparison, and developing a software cost estimate and monitoring system.

UNRA executive director Allen Kagina is quoted by Uganda Radio Network as saying that the unit cost of a road is determined by the structural layers, which include, among other things, location, area, terrain, the number of lanes, the purpose of the route and the structure.

One of the routes surveyed includes the four-lane Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, which cost up to US $ 9.3 million per kilometer. The 51-kilometer highway, whose total cost is calculated at UGX 1,700 billion, has been touted as the most expensive road project among low- and middle-income countries.

