Calgary Board of Education building in downtown Calgary.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Despite supporting up to 34 “indigenous learning leaders” in public schools, autochthonous students are still struggling to finish high school in a timely manner, with less than half graduating in four years or less.

After attending a cohort of about 300 Indigenous high school students over the past five years, the Calgary Board of Education saw only 40 percent of those children graduate from high school in three years. After four years, up to 45 percent had graduated. And after five years, up to 51 percent had graduated, showing significant gaps compared to all other students.

In comparison, up to 77 percent of a group of 8,500 children representing “all students” graduated high school in three years. After four years, up to 81 percent graduated and after five years, up to 84 percent had completed.

Even groups of students with special needs students and English language learners had better graduation rates than autochthonous children, with up to 60 and 67 percent graduating in three years, respectively.

But while administrators and some trustees agreed that it may take “generations” to close the gap between Indigenous children and other students, trustee Lisa Davis asked for details on how learning strategies will change to help better indigenous students.

“Obviously, we have a wholehearted commitment to improving these results, but I feel like I have incomplete information about what we’re doing that is working. What is different going forward?” Davis asked, referring. the fact that there have been some indigenous learning leaders within the system for several years.

“I don’t think I have anyone’s permission to lower my expectations for any particular group.”

Lisa Davis on Monday, September 18, 2017.

Dean Piling / Postmedia

Administrators clarified that due to limited funding, most “Indigenous learning leaders” are also teachers, directors, or resource staff such as school counselors who are given additional tasks to support indigenous children.

But the system is looking to implement more specific strategies to support autochthonous children, especially in critical years of high school.

The results report explained that the CBE should do a better job at “honoring indigenous knowledge systems, languages ​​and histories”.

Diane Yee, CBE Comprehensive Education Supervisor, explained that it can be as simple as giving autochthonous students a stronger voice in the classroom.

“We’re trying to tell the stories of their history, listening to them in individual groups, working with our indigenous learning leaders to gather that information in different ways,” Yee said.

Other strategies will include placing all autochthonous students in “special student lesson plans”, outlining a specific path to graduation, courses geared to individual students and providing better support in cross-school transition. high school and high school.

Transition plans must be made very specific, taking into account the individual needs of specific students, Yee added. Parents and families will also be invited to participate in a path to success.

“The more contact there is between teams, the more successful our students are,” Yee said.

Diane Yee of the Calgary Board of Education, Monday, April 7, 2014.

Chief Inspector Christopher Usih added that while there are many areas of improvement, it is essential to recognize that there are places of strength and gaps.

“The information here allows us to be more intentional and more responsive to student outcomes.”

Administrators added that as they continue to monitor graduation levels in the coming years, they will seek to create a “new collaborative response team” that includes not only learning leaders but also education, math and teaching experts. early to focus on indigenous success at all levels, especially early learning.

