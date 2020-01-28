advertisement

BANGKOK – The health minister in Thailand, the country with the most identified cases of the new coronavirus outside of China, convened an emergency meeting with the ministries of transportation and tourism on January 26.

“We can control the situation and are confident we can deal with the crisis,” Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters. The number of illnesses in Thailand rose to eight on Sunday.

Anutin added that three of the infected had been treated and five had recovered and gone home.

The hashtag #crapgovernment was the top trend on Twitter on Saturday in Thailand with over 400,000 tweets. Users complained about managing the virus and other health problems.

“If it reaches a point where public health is at risk, we will take action (more),” said Anutin, adding that the government would not prioritize tourism revenue over health.

“Detecting infected patients is a good sign as it shows that our system is efficient,” said Anutin.

China is Thailand’s largest source of tourism and had almost 11 million visitors last year.

In China, thousands were infected with the virus. Case spread has been reported in other countries, including Thailand.

Graffiti artist @headachestencil said on Twitter: “Can close roads and islands, but not close the country from China to ensure public safety and trust.” Can’t you appreciate yuan more than our lives?

All but one of the eight cases in Thailand were tourists from Wuhan, the central Chinese city located in the epicenter of the outbreak. A Thai citizen who had visited Wuhan over the New Year fell ill with the disease.

There were no human-to-human transmission cases in Thailand.

The government scans passengers arriving on Guangzhou flights through five airports, including the main Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Don Muang and Krabi airports.

According to the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, after three months less travel from China, 50 billion baht ($ 1.52 billion) in tourism revenue would be lost.

Large shopping centers in Thai tourist attractions have introduced hygiene measures.

Local transport operators such as the Bangkok Skytrain and the subways increase the frequency of wiping and spraying disinfectants on trains, the Ministry of Transport said.

By Chayut Setboonsarng

