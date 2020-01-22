advertisement

A pub offers free beer – if customers lock their cellphones for an hour.

The White Bear in Hinckley has distributed more than 60 free drinks since the offer began on January 1.

Jonathan Hargreaves, bar manager at Coventry Road Pub, said the offer was very popular with customers.

“Most people love it,” he said. “I mean who doesn’t like a free drink?

“All we ask is that people let us lock their phones in a cage behind the bar for at least an hour.

“All we do is force people to talk to each other – in the most pleasant way possible.”

He said the pub had distributed 27 pints of lager beer, 19 glasses of wine, eight pints of real beer, seven pints of cider and a cup of hot chocolate since the beginning of the month.

Jonathan said they are running a contest open to people in groups of four or more.

Jonathan Hargreaves with the polar bear

(Image: Jonathan Hargreaves)

“They get a free drink if they lock their phone, but we also give a ten-pin free night in Leicester to the group that has locked their phone the longest.”

“So far, the time to beat is two hours and 12 minutes. Surely someone can beat this? “

Meanwhile, the Anne of Cleves in Melton is offering diners a 10% reduction on the price of their meals if they lock their phones in a cage on the table.

A phone cage on the table at the Anne of Cleves

(Image: Becky Burrows)

The January offer is an original idea from Mat and Becky Burrows, owner and owner of the Burton Street pub.

“We want customers to have a great dining experience in our beautiful environment,” said Becky.

“Our idea is that people really eat, drink and talk and we have found that it is much easier to do when the temptation to pick up the phone is not there.”

Customers can benefit from the reduction if they keep their phones locked in a cage on the table for the duration of their meal.

“A lot of customers have accepted us,” said Becky. “I think some people are really happy that we gave them the opportunity to drop the phones and talk – and save money.”

