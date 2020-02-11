advertisement

Former soldier Brenton Lawrence asks the community to help find his unofficial PTSD dog, which he says was stolen from his home in the northern suburbs last week.

The pictured Brian, a three-year-old bull mastiff, “disappeared” from Mr. Lawrence’s house in Uleybury on Thursday.

“I went outside to let him back in because it was hot … and he was gone,” he said.

media_cameraBrian, a three-year-old bull mastiff, disappeared last Thursday. Picture: Brenton Lawrence

Mr. Lawrence suffers from severe PTSD after serving in the Australian Army and Brian helps him stay calm.

The 54-year-old said someone took advantage of Brian’s calm nature.

“He’s such a friendly dog. If someone just said” Come on, let’s go, “he just jumped straight into the car.”

The person who returns Brian is offered a $ 1,000 reward.

