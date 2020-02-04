advertisement

The world’s first veterans boarding school is back at the Home of Golf in Fife.

Launched on Monday February 3 and running until February 28, seven former soldiers from Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom gathered at The Dukes Course in St. Andrews for the second session of the “Caddy School for Soldiers ”.

During the month, the art of becoming a golf cadet will be learned by Dan Matthews – Royal Canadian Parachute Regiment; Rick Finn – Canadian Army; Stuart Beaton – Royal Logistics Corps; Robert Goodwin – Coldstream Guards / Royal Medical Corps; Jeremy Balmonte – American Infantry; Joshua Campbell – US 4th Airborne Brigade and John Pitts – US 4th Airborne Brigade.

Back as mentors, Davy Gilchrist and David Scott.

© DC Thomson

The guys take pictures on the first tee

Gilchrist, a former caddy master at Kingsbarns and twice elected cadet master of the year in Scotland, is a primary instructor for the six veterans while David Scott, a PGA professional, completes the education of the soldiers.

The soldiers all live together during the month in Elijah. A range of speakers will visit them to discuss the history and rules of golf.

Herb Kohler Jr, owner of the Old Course Hotel, again supplied the Dukes Golf Course for training soldiers.

As presented by The Courier last year, the founder of Caddy School for Soldiers, Don Snyder – an American author – was working as a caddy at Kingsbarns and St Andrews when he began to learn about the hardships that so many soldiers were facing their return from the war.

© DC Thomson

Rick Finn tries the hole with mentor David Scott while others watch.

He left his home in America for Scotland at the age of 60 to prepare to keep a promise he made to his caddy son for him on his first professional tour.

The caddies he worked with were like a bunch of brothers to him, and he began to imagine that the soldiers would feel at home in their company.

He thought it could change a life and perhaps a life-saving experience for soldiers who were struggling to find their way back to war.

In the summer of 2018, Don began taking steps to establish the world’s first boarding school for soldiers with the advice of St Andrews Legacy, a non-profit organization that brought injured veterans to Scotland to play golf. as part of their rehabilitation since 2013.

© DC Thomson

Founder Don Snyder pictured at Duke’s Course, St Andrews

Don added, “We are very pleased to welcome seven new soldiers in February, three from the United States, two from Canada and two from the United Kingdom. And I am grateful to the Kohler family for providing us with the Dukes course to train these new soldiers. “

In an exciting update, Don added that the Kohler company had invited them to hold their first American session of the Caddy School For Soldiers at Whistling Straits in late fall after the Ryder Cup.

