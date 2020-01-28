advertisement

Freeview worked with behavioral psychologist Sam Owen to publicize the importance of escaping reality and decompressing when commuting.

2.9 million people travel to work by train in the UK and the average journey time is one hour.

It’s the same length as a glitter-encrusted episode of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, or a double of teenage debauchery in The Inbetweeners.

Sam said, “While traditional methods of mental stimulation, such as aerobic exercise or a hot bath, may be advisable, these simply aren’t always feasible during busy daily life. Taking part of the time that is otherwise zero and transforming it into a chance to rebalance your emotional state thanks to motivating or soothing television content allows you to arrive at your destination refreshed and able to do more, whether at work or at home .

“During your morning trip to work, it is common to experience anxiety, fatigue and nerves during the next day. The key things to look for when viewing content to counter this are something motivating, optimistic or high energy. “your attention, get attention and mentally stimulate yourself to feel more alert and engaged in the workplace.

There are fundamental differences between the emotional support before and after work provided by television content.

“The goal of your commute to work is to unwind, relax and reflect on the day you’ve spent, while clearing your mind before your time at home.” Sam suggests that in this case, light and soothing content such as the heart – comforting novels from Love Island, Drag Race or freshly baked rolls from the Great British Bake Off are advised. “Likewise, shows that detail horrific events or difficulties can be a strong reminder of your luck, sometimes exactly what you need before you walk through the door of a loving family after a day of work.

“Although often the content we need to soothe our emotions is clear, it is not always that simple. Watching an episode of your favorite teenage show on the first day of a new job can calm the nerves. by a simple nostalgia for family comfort. “

Owen Jenkinson, Freeview Marketing Director, said, “No matter what mood you are in, there is always something great to watch on Freeview. And with our mobile app, you can watch when and where you want. “

The Freeview application is available for download on iOS and Android.

